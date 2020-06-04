Shin Se Kyung In Talks To Join Upcoming JTBC Drama Along With Im Siwan

Shin Se Kyung could also be teaming up with Im Siwan for a brand new drama quickly!

In line with a variety of sources, Shin Se Kyung might be enjoying the lead feminine function in JTBC’s “Run On” (literal title).

Following reviews, her company Namoo Actors said, “Shin Se Kyung obtained a suggestion to look in JTBC’s new drama ‘Run On,’ and he or she has began to assessment the supply.”

“Run On” will observe the story of a previous monitor and area athlete who turns into a sports activities agent. The story options Ki Solar Kyum, a person who’s fated to maintain operating whereas wanting ahead, and Oh Mi Joo, a girl who has turn out to be accustomed to wanting again on a regular basis. As a monitor and area athlete, the previous would find yourself dropping the second he appears again, whereas the latter has no selection however to return to the identical scene time and again as a international movie translator.

Im Siwan is at present in talks to play Ki Solar Kyum, and if Shin Se Kyung decides to settle for the supply, she’s going to play Oh Mi Joo.

Oh Mi Joo is a personality who loses her mother and father at a younger age and grows up lonely as an orphan. She overcomes the sympathetic and neglectful eyes round her and turns into a profitable translator. But, she finds it troublesome to open up her coronary heart to anybody. That’s when she meets Ki Solar Kyum, who makes her expertise feelings she’s by no means felt earlier than.

Whereas ready for additional information about Shin Se Kyung’s subsequent challenge, try her drama “Bride of the Water God” on Viki!

