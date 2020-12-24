Shin Se Kyung Tries Her Best To Understand Im Siwan’s World In “Run On”

JTBC’s “Run On” launched new stills of Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung!

“Run On” is a drama about folks making an attempt to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at completely different paces. Im Siwan will star as Ki Solar Kyum, a former observe and discipline athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent. Shin Se Kyung will star as Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous international movie translator.

Final week’s episode of “Run On” portrayed the distinctive first encounter between Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo, and the 2 slowly turned nearer as they shared their pursuits with each other regardless of their variations. Ki Solar Kyum is all the time one tempo behind in conversations as a result of he has a tough time understanding slang, and he makes folks flustered by simply watching them as they look forward to him to reply. Equally to the best way he converses, Ki Solar Kyum all the time rests earlier than transferring on in life, whereas Oh Mi Joo is the other in that she doesn’t take any breaks and and rapidly takes care of issues that have to be taken care of.

Throughout their first assembly, the 2 might really feel the variations within the worlds they lived in after they answered one another’s questions with much more questions. Nonetheless, Ki Solar Kyum started to simply accept Oh Mi Joo’s world as he realized about the best way she watches motion pictures till the very finish of the ending credit. He clumsily tried his greatest to be thoughtful of Oh Mi Joo and didn’t trouble her throughout her movie watching routine.

The newly launched stills depict Oh Mi Joo getting into Ki Solar Kyum’s world. Beforehand, she had been given the job of accompanying him as his unique translator. In the upcoming episode, a possibility will come up for Oh Mi Joo to watch Ki Solar Kyum’s routine as a observe and discipline star and member of the nationwide group.

The manufacturing group shared, “Mi Joo, who all the time desires to handle the whole lot rapidly and with certainty, will get a peek at a day in Solar Kyum’s life. The story wherein Mi Joo takes in his world by that have would be the key level of the December 23 broadcast. Please be careful for the brand new romance that may unfold as they acknowledge and perceive their variations and talk though they’re vastly completely different.”

Episode 3 of “Run On” will air on December 23 at 9 p.m. KST.

