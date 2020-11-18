Shin Se Kyung Turns Into Hard-Working Translator In Upcoming Drama “Run On”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Run On” launched new stills of Shin Se Kyung!

“Run On” is a romance about folks attempting to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived of their particular person worlds. It follows the story of a former monitor and area athlete named Ki Solar Kyum (performed by Im Siwan) who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent.

In the drama, Shin Se Kyung takes the position of Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous international movie translator. In the newly launched stills, Oh Mi Joo captivates viewers along with her beautiful visuals and diligent angle.

As somebody and not using a common 9-to-5 job, Oh Mi Joo works day and night time in her most comfy spot. Her job requires persistence and perception, and he or she takes on numerous duties to finish her job, resembling investigating related info, understanding the content material, translating the dialogue, and reviewing her work.

In order to complete all the things by the deadline, she makes use of her time in an environment friendly manner. She modifies her sleeping sample to suit the schedule, and he or she makes use of ardour as a supply of caffeine to complete her tasks.

Oh Mi Joo’s life begins to vary when she meets Ki Solar Kyum, who may be very completely different from her. As a former athlete, he solely runs ahead, however as a translator who critiques the identical video and textual content time and again, she tends to preserve wanting again. Oh Mi Joo, who has all the time been filled with confidence, begins to really feel small in entrance of Ki Solar Kyum. Now, she should use her translating abilities to decipher this man who speaks a totally completely different language from her.

The manufacturing group of “Run On” commented, “In at the moment’s stills, we confirmed a glimpse of Oh Mi Joo’s day by day life and her love for translating. Surprising moments will happen for each Oh Mi Joo and Ki Solar Kyum, who love their work, and so they must delay what they’d cherished for some time. Please stay up for their particular romance as they painting how their lives will change and what they’ll imply to one another.”

“Run On” premieres on December 16 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Shin Se Kyung in "Bride of the Water God":

