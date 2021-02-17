Shin Seung Ho Shares What It Was Like To Work With Red Velvet’s Irene In Their First Movie Roles

On February 16, actor Shin Seung Ho participated in a web-based interview with Xportsnews about his movie “Double Patty.”

“Double Patty” is a coming-of-age movie about younger individuals chasing their desires and embarking on a relatable journey of development and growth. Red Velvet’s Irene stars as Lee Hyun Ji, an aspiring anchorwoman, and Shin Seung Ho stars as Kang Woo Ram, a ssireum (Korean wrestling) athlete in a droop.

Shin Seung Ho shared that to organize for his position, he joined a ssireum workforce at Yong In College and even lived within the dorm for a time. He defined, “I used to be an athlete for a very long time, and I knew that there was an enormous distinction between once I lived as an athlete and once I lived as an bizarre particular person, however I used to be nonetheless stunned to lose in matches in opposition to highschool freshmen.”

Earlier than he started his profession as an actor, Shin Seung Ho was a soccer participant. He mentioned, “I used to be a soccer participant for 11 years. I endured varied difficulties for 11 years, however within the final 12 months or two earlier than I stop, I spotted that I wasn’t blissful. It felt like this was now not my path, so I ended up recklessly quitting. I thought of what path I ought to take and took the recommendation of the individuals round me and have become a style mannequin.”

Requested if he regretted giving up his profession in soccer, he replied, “I’m happier now than I used to be once I was giving my all in soccer. My ardour for appearing is rising.”

“Double Patty” is the primary film for each Shin Seung Ho and Irene. He mentioned, “I used to be forged first. I used to be ready for the feminine lead’s casting information once I heard that it was Irene. It was the primary time on the massive display screen for each of us. As a result of it was a primary for each of us, it felt recent and new.”

He continued, “Irene and I helped one another out and talked over our scenes as we ready for our roles. I feel that our scenes had the next stage of completion as a result of we labored collectively and shared conversations as a substitute of getting ready on our personal. I additionally suppose our chemistry was fairly good.”

Shin Seung Ho has loads of consuming scenes within the film, and he mentioned, “There was nothing tough about that. I’ve by no means discovered it tough to eat meals. All of the meals that was ready for filming was actually good. There was a scene with braised spicy monkfish on the day earlier than an necessary shirtless scene. However the monkfish was so good. I needed to grit my enamel and eat solely a spoonful of fried rice and a bit of the fish earlier than filming ended.”

There have been additionally scenes by which his and Irene’s characters exit consuming collectively. He mentioned, “It would possibly sound arduous to imagine, however I’ve by no means drunk alcohol earlier than. There are fairly a number of scenes within the film when Woo Ram drinks, however I don’t actually know methods to drink alcohol. I’ve by no means correctly drunk alcohol earlier than, and I don’t even know what my tolerance is. If I’ve only one glass, my coronary heart begins racing and my face turns purple.”

“Double Patty” premieres on February 17. Take a look at a trailer right here!

