Shin So Yul And Yoon Shi Yoon Are A Crime Investigating Duo In Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller “Prepare”

OCN’s upcoming weekend drama “Prepare” shared new stills of Yoon Shi Yoon and Shin So Yul!

“Prepare” is about to be a “parallel universe thriller” and a sci-fi thriller that tells the story of the world splitting into two parallel universes attributable to a single alternative made on the evening of a homicide.

Yoon Shi Yoon takes on the function of Search engine optimization Do Received, a police detective who rises to the place of group chief at a younger age for his dedication to his job. Shin So Yul will play Lee Jung Min, Search engine optimization Do Received’s solely good friend and crime scene investigator who has a mushy coronary heart regardless of being harsh together with her phrases. As two pals who’ve identified one another for 15 years, the drama will depict them uncovering the reality collectively on the scene of the crime.

The newly launched stills painting Search engine optimization Do Received and Lee Jung Min investigating against the law collectively behind the yellow police tape at Mukyung station. Amidst a critical ambiance, the 2 pals passionately partake within the investigation. Search engine optimization Do Received approaches Lee Jung Min, who’s finishing up an on-site inspection, however Lee Jung Min has a critical expression on her face as if she has found one thing. Viewers are excited to seek out out what case the 2 could possibly be tackling within the drama.

On set, the 2 actors additionally completely portrayed their characters’ chemistry whereas filming. Yoon Shi Yoon helped alter Shin So Yul’s glove, and Shin So Yul created a optimistic ambiance on set together with her vivid smile all all through filming.

The manufacturing group of “Prepare” shared, “Because of Yoon Shi Yoon’s and Shin So Yul’s refreshing personalities, there was no finish to the grins on set. A level to be careful for within the drama that’s additionally value anticipating is the connection between Search engine optimization Do Received and Lee Min Jung, who will uncover the reality of the case collectively.”

“Prepare” is about to premiere on July 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST and can be obtainable on Viki.

Catch a teaser for the drama beneath:

