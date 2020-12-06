Shin Sung Rok And Lee Se Young Are Left Stunned By Unpredictable Developments In “Kairos”

MBC’s “Kairos” has launched new stills of Shin Sung Rok and Lee Se Young forward of the upcoming episode!

“Kairos” is a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine marketing Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Young), a lady who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month prior to now — however after the 2 miraculously talk from their completely different occasions, they set out on an exhilarating quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Kim Search engine marketing Jin suffered a suspicious accident and was rendered unconscious, leaving him unable to contact Han Ae Ri prior to now. In the midst of this, Search engine marketing Do Kyun (Ahn Bo Hyun) skilled time-crossing by way of Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s mobile phone, creating an unpredictable growth within the plot. On the finish of episode 10, Kim Search engine marketing Jin awoke, his angered expression inflicting viewers to surprise how the story will proceed to unfold.

In the brand new stills, Kim Search engine marketing Jin wears a black jacket and hat with a purpose to mix in with the gang, and his eyes widen as if he’s unable to carry again his shock on the state of affairs unfolding earlier than him. The lights of a police automobile are simply seen in a single image, making viewers interested by what might have occurred. In the meantime, Han Ae Ri holds her telephone to her ear as she stands towards a wall and converses with somebody.

The following episode of “Kairos” airs on December 7 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

