MBC’s “Kairos” has unveiled a sneak peek of Shin Sung Rok and Lee Se Young coming collectively within the face of a shocking discovery!

On the newest episode of “Kairos,” Kim Search engine optimization Jin (performed by Shin Sung Rok) got here to a stunning revelation when he sought out Han Ae Ri (performed by Lee Se Young) at her residence. After recognizing the watch in her fingers and studying that it belonged to her father, Kim Search engine optimization Jin realized that Han Ae Ri’s father was the person he had been trapped with for 31 days within the wreckage from the devastating building accident 19 years in the past.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kim Search engine optimization Jin and Han Ae Ri battle to course of this surprising growth and the data that their fates are inextricably intertwined. Armed with this new data, Han Ae Ri wears a decided expression that implies she has made up her thoughts about one thing.

In the meantime, Kim Search engine optimization Jin seems shocked as he talks to somebody on his telephone, piquing viewers’ curiosity about whom he’s talking with—and what they may have mentioned to make him so startled.

To learn how this fateful assembly between Kim Search engine optimization Jin and Han Ae Ri will change their futures, tune in to the following episode of “Kairos” on December 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, make amends for the drama with English subtitles under:

