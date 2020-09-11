Shin Sung Rok And Lee Se Young Communicate Across Time As They Race To Solve 2 Mysteries In “Kairos”

MBC’s upcoming drama “Kairos” has unveiled a brand new sneak peek of its two leads!

“Kairos” is a brand new “time-crossing fantasy thriller” concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine optimisation Jin, a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri, a lady who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month previously—however after the 2 miraculously talk from their completely different occasions, they set out on an exciting quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

Shin Sung Rok will star as Kim Search engine optimisation Jin, the youngest director at his firm and the thing of his colleagues’ bitter envy. Regardless of being a perfectionist who appeared to have all of it, Kim Search engine optimisation Jin loses all the things within the blink of an eye fixed when his beloved daughter is unexpectedly kidnapped.

In the meantime, Lee Se Young will play the function of Han Ae Ri, a hard-working and devoted daughter who balances three jobs and her research with the intention to pay for her mom’s surgical procedure. A heat, beneficiant particular person with a coronary heart of gold, she even helps her good friend Im Geon Wook (performed by WINNER‘s Kang Seung Yoon) pay for his grandmother’s medical bills.

Nevertheless, the relentlessly optimistic Han Ae Ri finds herself hitting all-time low when her mom all of the sudden goes lacking with out warning.

To discover out whether or not Kim Search engine optimisation Jin will have the ability to flip again time and avert tragedy—and whether or not Han Ae Ri will have the ability to discover her lacking mom—tune in to the premiere of Kairos on October 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

