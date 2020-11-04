Shin Sung Rok And Lee Se Young Find Themselves In Hot Water In “Kairos”

MBC’s “Kairos” shared a glimpse of the subsequent episode!

“Kairos” is a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine optimisation Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Young), a girl who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine optimisation Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now – however after the 2 miraculously talk from their completely different instances, they set out on an exciting quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

Spoiler

Beforehand, Han Ae Ri visited the deal with of Kim Jin Ho (Go Kyu Pil) that Kim Search engine optimisation Jin had given her and found she was the sufferer of the homicide.

On November 3, the drama launched new stills that foreshadow hazard for Han Ae Ri and Kim Search engine optimisation Jin. Kim Search engine optimisation Jin seems flustered in a house lined with mysterious newspapers, and Han Ae Ri is pale with concern as somebody drags her by the wrist. The way in which Kim Jin Ho stares at Han Ae Ri is haunting, and viewers are questioning if Kim Search engine optimisation Jin will have the ability to stop her homicide. What precisely did Han Ae Ri witness at Kim Jin Ho’s home, and what was the stunning fact Kim Search engine optimisation Jin got here throughout?

The subsequent episode of "Kairos" airs on November 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama with English subtitles

