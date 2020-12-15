Rigidity continues to escalate in MBC’s “Kairos”!

“Kairos” is a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine marketing Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a lady who’s looking for her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now — however after the 2 miraculously talk from their totally different instances, they set out on an exhilarating quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

In the upcoming episode, Kwak Music Ja (Hwang Jung Min) will give Kim Search engine marketing Jin new details about the suspicious man who had damaged into her room.

Beforehand, Kim Search engine marketing Jin helped Kwak Music Ja take refuge in a studio room to be able to escape Yoo Search engine marketing Il’s (Shin Goo‘s) pursuit. Nevertheless, Kwak Music Ja was significantly injured after being immediately attacked by an unidentified assailant. Moreover, the voice recording she possessed is now within the arms of Search engine marketing Do Kyun (Ahn Bo Hyun).

The newly launched stills depict Kim Search engine marketing Jin, Im Geon Wook (WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon), and Kwak Music Ja gathered collectively. Going through Kwak Music Ja, Kim Search engine marketing Jin is shocked past perception, and Im Geon Wook appears to be like clearly livid, elevating curiosity about what Kwak Music Ja has to say.

The upcoming episode will reveal that the suspicious man who had tried to kill Kwak Music Ja is a determine linked to the loss of life of Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s father, creating a really tense growth. Moreover, the reality behind the voice recording may also be revealed.

The subsequent episode of “Kairos” airs on December 15 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, meet up with the newest episode of “Kairos” on Viki under:

