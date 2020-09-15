Shin Sung Rok Describes His Role As A Successful Businessman Who Loses It All In New Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “Kairos” (literal title) has unveiled a brand new sneak peek of Shin Sung Rok! The actor additionally delved into what initially drew him to the drama in addition to how he intends to painting his position.

“Kairos” is a brand new “time-crossing fantasy thriller” in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine optimization Jin, a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri, a girl who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine optimization Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month previously—however after the 2 miraculously talk from their completely different occasions, they set out on an exciting quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

Shin Sung Rok will star as Kim Search engine optimization Jin, the youngest director at his firm and the article of his colleagues’ bitter envy. Regardless of being a perfectionist who appeared to have all of it, Kim Search engine optimization Jin loses all the pieces within the blink of a watch when his beloved daughter is unexpectedly kidnapped.

The brand new stills preview the varied sides of Kim Search engine optimization Jin. As a businessman, he clothes impeccably in a classy swimsuit and his hair is fastidiously styled. Nonetheless, as he begins his race in opposition to time to search out his daughter, he trades the swimsuit for a brown jacket and a extra informal coiffure. One other nonetheless offers a glimpse of the immense stress he’s below as he makes a cellphone name to somebody, his hair matted and filth on his face.

Shin Sung Rok had excessive reward for the drama’s script as he stated, “Amongst all of the scripts I’ve acquired, this script was the best high quality. It didn’t take lengthy for me to change into fascinated with it and determine I wished to attempt taking over the position.” He expressed his affection for the drama, persevering with, “I feel this can be a great drama with plot twists each episode. I don’t assume you’ll remorse taking the time to look at it.”

The actor stated that he’s working exhausting to painting the character of Kim Search engine optimization Jin in one of the simplest ways attainable. “I hope that viewers will have the ability to really feel the painful feelings that he’s concealing,” he defined. “I’m paying particular consideration to expressing how he slowly breaks down in a uncooked and sensible approach.”

When requested whether or not he match properly together with his position, Shin Sung Rok humbly responded, “The director instructed me I synchronize properly with the character of Kim Search engine optimization Jin, so I’m trusting his opinion and dealing exhausting to immerse myself within the position.”

“Kairos” will premiere on October 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

