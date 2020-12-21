Shin Sung Rok Doesn’t Back Down From A Suspenseful Confrontation With Shin Goo In “Kairos”

MBC’s “Kairos” has previewed an exciting confrontation between Shin Sung Rok and Shin Goo!

Kim Search engine marketing Jin (Shin Sung Rok) and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger) had been caught in a predicament once they had been unable to wake Kim Jin Ho (Go Kyu Pil), who had the audio file that they wanted as proof. Because the date when Han Ae Ri is about to die approaches, Kim Search engine marketing Jin should uncover Yoo Search engine marketing Il (Shin Goo)’s corruption in any respect prices.

On December 20, “Kairos” launched stills of Kim Search engine marketing Jin and Yoo Search engine marketing Il going through off in a tense confrontation. Kim Search engine marketing Jin brandishes an audio file at Yoo Search engine marketing Il, intriguing viewers as to how he obtained entry to the important thing piece of proof. Nonetheless, Yoo Search engine marketing Il doesn’t seem shaken by this and maintains his emotionless calm, with either side refusing to again down.

This episode of “Kairos” will air on December 21 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

