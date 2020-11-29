Shin Sung Rok Makes An Uncharacteristic Move In “Kairos”

Shin Sung Rok is experiencing a change in MBC’s “Kairos”!

“Kairos” is a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine optimization Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a lady who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine optimization Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month previously – however after the 2 miraculously talk from their completely different occasions, they set out on an exciting quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Kim Search engine optimization Jin ignored Han Ae Ri’s repeated warnings and dispatched the police pressure on the day of the kidnapping. Shockingly, Han Ae Ri was arrested for tried kidnapping. In the meantime, Kim Jin Ho (Go Kyu Pil) rapidly went into hiding when Search engine optimization Do Kyun (Ahn Bo Hyun) and Lee Taek Gyu’s (Jo Dong In’s) plans started to go incorrect.

Newly launched stills present Kim Search engine optimization Jin from the previous who has come to see Kim Jin Ho. Kim Jin Ho, who misplaced his first baby due to Yoojoong Constructions’ utilization of unlawful supplies, is averting his eyes from Kim Search engine optimization Jin.

Kim Search engine optimization Jin had been seen in agony as he remembered his recollections from the longer term in addition to the second of despair when his daughter was kidnapped. How will this emotional change in Kim Search engine optimization Jin have an effect on how the story unfolds?

The upcoming episode of “Kairos” airs November 30 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

