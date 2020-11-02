Shin Sung Rok Questions So Hee Jung About His Daughter’s Kidnapper In “Kairos”

MBC’s “Kairos” launched new stills of Shin Sung Rok and So Hee Jung!

“Kairos” is a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” in regards to the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine marketing Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a lady who’s trying to find her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now—however after the 2 miraculously talk from their completely different instances, they set out on an exhilarating quest to avoid wasting their lacking family members.

Spoiler

Beforehand, Kim Search engine marketing Jin discovered that making a unique alternative up to now will change the long run. Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), who was locked up in a detention heart for murdering Im Gun Wook (WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon), managed to vary her destiny in addition to her admission data. Nevertheless, tensions rose once more when a mysterious man named Kim Jin Ho (Go Kyu Pil) instantly appeared on the police station and confessed to Kim Da Bin’s (Shim Hye Yeon’s) kidnapping.

In the newly launched stills, Kim Search engine marketing Jin seems rushed as he presents an image of Kim Jin Ho to Jung Hye Kyung (So Hee Jung). Suspicion grows as Jung Hye Kyung smiles again mysteriously. Because the babysitter who spent probably the most time with Kim Search engine marketing Jin’s daughter, viewers have gotten more and more suspicious of her whereas hoping for extra clues.

The upcoming episode is anticipated to be fast-paced and high-tension. Viewers are curious to find what dialog Kim Search engine marketing Jin and Jung Hye Kyung might have shared and whether or not they’ll be capable to uncover Kim Jin Ho’s whereabouts as a way to cease him.

In the meantime, different stills present Han Ae Ri at Yoojoong Building’s headquarters in an try to satisfy Kim Search engine marketing Jin. Nevertheless, the guards pull her away, and it’ll even be tough for her to persuade the Kim Search engine marketing Jin of the previous as soon as she meets him. In one other picture, a healthcare employee provides Han Ae Ri a essential piece of proof, and she or he finds a clue in probably the most surprising of locations.

The subsequent episode of “Kairos” airs on November 2 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “Kairos” with English subtitles under:

