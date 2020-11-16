Shin Sung Rok Races Against Time To Uncover The Truth In “Kairos”

MBC’s “Kairos” launched new stills of Shin Sung Rok!

The “time-crossing fantasy thriller” is concerning the interconnected fates of Kim Search engine optimization Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a girl who’s looking for her lacking mom. From Kim Search engine optimization Jin’s perspective, Han Ae Ri resides precisely one month up to now – however after the 2 miraculously talk from their completely different occasions, they set out on an exciting quest to save lots of their lacking family members.

Beforehand, Kim Search engine optimization Jin positioned a monitoring machine on Lee Taek Gyu’s (Jo Dong In’s) automotive after rising suspicious of him. Kim Search engine optimization Jin adopted Lee Taek Gyu’s automotive solely to find the lifeless physique of Kwak Tune Ja (Hwang Jung Min), hinting that he had fallen right into a entice. Later, it was additionally revealed that the person who had visited Kwak Tune Ja within the hospital was Lee Taek Gyu, making a surprising twist on the ending of final week’s episode.

In the upcoming episode, Kim Search engine optimization Jin might be surrounded by the police as the only real suspect who witnessed the demise of Kwak Tune Ja. The new stills depict Kim Search engine optimization Jin getting on his knees. As he raises his fingers up, he seems shocked by the sudden flip of occasions. One other picture of Kim Search engine optimization Jin asking round about Kwak Tune Ja additionally conveys his desperation.

Moreover, the detective who had felt sympathy for Kim Search engine optimization Jin since his daughter went lacking additionally exhibits a fierce gaze within the new nonetheless, hinting on the hurdles Kim Search engine optimization Jin should overcome sooner or later. Viewers are curious to seek out out who will rescue Kim Search engine optimization Jin within the upcoming episode.

The subsequent episode of “Kairos” will air on November 16 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

