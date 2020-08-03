Shin Sung Rok Reveals The Unusually Forward Way He Asked His Wife Out The Day They Met

Shin Sung Rok instructed the story of how he boldly requested out his spouse on the most recent episode of “Grasp within the Home”!

On the August three episode of the SBS selection present, the forged members dished on their love lives whereas chatting with masters Park Na Rae and Jang Do Yeon.

Park Na Rae requested Shin Sung Rok if he’d ever been in unrequited love, and the actor shocked everybody by replying, “I’ve by no means skilled one-sided love.”

When requested how he had ended up relationship his spouse, Shin Sung Rok—who had beforehand described himself because the ahead sort when it got here to romance—responded, “I requested her out the primary day we met.” Lee Seung Gi recalled, “Sung Rok instructed me that he had a really robust feeling about his spouse from the primary day he noticed her.”

“That’s proper,” mentioned Shin Sung Rok. “As a result of I favored her a lot as quickly as we met, I used to be actually interested by her views on marriage and how much males she favored. So I requested her, ‘Are you pondering of getting married?’”

He then cracked everybody up by persevering with with an embarrassed chortle, “And I obtained a bit forward of myself with this one, however I requested her, ‘Do you want infants?’”

Watch the complete episode of “Grasp within the Home” beneath!

Watch Now