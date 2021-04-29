Shin Sung Rok Tests Positive For COVID-19 Following Initial Negative Result

Shin Sung Rok has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

After his musical co-star Son Jun Ho tested positive for COVID-19, Shin Sung Rok initially tested negative on April 24.

While self-quarantining after the negative result, Shin Sung Rok felt a change in the condition of his health and requested to be tested again. The actor’s agency HB Entertainment revealed on April 28 that he tested positive and is currently being treated at a treatment facility.

The agency commented, “We apologize for causing concern to many people. As his agency, we will do our best for Shin Sung Rok to successfully receive treatment and be discharged from the facility.”

“Master in the House,” which Shin Sung Rok is a fixed cast member of, will continue filming with the other members Lee Seung Gi, Cha Eun Woo, Yang Se Hyung, and Kim Dong Hyun.

A source of the program commented, “Shin Sung Rok came into contact with the confirmed case after filming for ‘Master in the House,’ so filming will continue without a change in schedule.”

Wishing Shin Sung Rok a speedy recovery!

Source (1) (2)