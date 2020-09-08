Shin Sung Rok Transforms Into A Diligent Businessman For Upcoming MBC Fantasy Thriller

MBC’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Kairos” (literal title) shared a brand new glimpse of Shin Sung Rok in character!

“Kairos” might be a “time-crossing fantasy thriller” that tells the story of Kim Web optimization Jin (Shin Sung Rok), a person who falls into despair after his daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri (Lee Se Younger), a girl who lives one month up to now from the time Kim Web optimization Jin resides in and is looking for her lacking mom.

Shin Sung Rok’s character Kim Web optimization Jin is the youngest director of Yoojoong Building. The stills give a touch about his assiduous character, and he offers off a chilly aura that makes it appear as if he cares about nothing else however work. He’s wearing modern black pants and a crisp white shirt with an identical black tie. His darkish hair is gelled again, and his eyes are sharp with focus.

“Kairos” will premiere on October 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Watch the most recent teaser right here!

Within the meantime, take a look at Shin Sung Rok in “Fragrance” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)