SHINee Celebrates Their 12th Debut Anniversary With Handwritten Messages To Fans

SHINee celebrated the 12th anniversary of their debut on Could 25!

SHINee made their debut below SM Leisure on Could 25, 2008 with “Replay.” Members Onew, Minho, and Key are at the moment within the army, with Onew set to be discharged on July 18. Key’s scheduled to be discharged on October 7, whereas Minho will comply with on November 15. Taemin is at the moment selling as a member of SM Leisure’s challenge group SuperM, and in addition has plans to comeback with a brand new solo album.

On Could 25, the group uploaded handwritten messages on their official on-line fan neighborhood house in Lysn to have a good time the special occasion.

Onew, the group’s chief, wrote, “12 years! These of you who’ve stayed along with us for 12 years are so full of affection! I’m so grateful and I really like you.”

Taemin wrote, “Though I’m the one one who’s selling proper now, we’ll reunite and promote collectively quickly! You all is likely to be residing your personal lives now, however I hope that you’ll all the time maintain a spot open for SHINee. I all the time say this, however the extra time passes the extra I understand simply how grateful I’m to your love and belief! I really like you, and thanks for gifting SHINee and me with a life the place we will obtain a lot love.”

Minho wrote, “That is Marine Corporal Choi Minho! Our treasured 12th yr. I wish to keep tied along with you all by way of this miraculous string. I’m all the time so grateful. I miss you numerous and I really like you. Additionally, your well being is most vital, so be sure it’s all the time your first and your second precedence! I miss you a lot! Congratulations for SHINee Day. Salute!”

Key’s message reads, “I can’t imagine we’ve already spent this a lot time collectively!I don’t know how typically I’ve thought that I’m so relieved and grateful that I ended up dancing and singing! I hope everybody stays wholesome, and let’s look ahead to the approaching days! With love, Key.”

The group’s official Twitter account additionally uploaded an image with varied hashtags to have a good time the anniversary, and SM Leisure posted a touching video on YouTube titled “Dozen of Years with SHINee – SHINee 12th Anniversary” that includes scenes from the group’s concert events.

As well as, Key took to Instagram to submit a private thank-you message to the followers, together with an previous video of Minho and Jonghyun taking part in rock, paper, scissors. Key wrote, “A dozen years of SHINee. I do know it means loads to you and us. It’s been 12 years since we began to advertise below this title that makes my coronary heart flutter after I hear it. It’s all because of the love and help of many individuals. There hasn’t been a single second that I wish to return to as a result of I’ve been residing with a lot pleasure and anticipation, and I do know I’ll proceed to dwell that manner. At the moment of all days! We could bear in mind the previous days that made immediately probably the most treasured? I really like you a lot. Key.”

Completely happy anniversary to SHINee!

