SHINee, IU, ONF, And BLACKPINK Top Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of February 21 to February 27!

Album Chart

SHINee topped this week’s bodily album chart with their new studio album “Don’t Name Me,” which debuted at No. 1.

Wonho’s “Love Synonym #2 : Proper for Us” entered the chart at No. 2, adopted by ONF’s “ONF:MY NAME” at No. 3 and WEi’s “IDENTITY : Problem” at No. 4.

Lastly, three years after its launch, NCT DREAM rounded out the highest 5 for the week with their 2018 mini album “We Go Up.”

General Digital Chart

IU’s hit pre-release observe “Movie star” topped the general digital chart for the fifth week in a row, adopted by KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 2.

SHINee’s new title observe “Don’t Name Me” entered the chart at No. 3, whereas BTS’s “Dynamite” held onto its spot at No. 4. “Present Me the Cash 9” rappers Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s collaboration “VVS” (that includes JUSTHIS and produced by GroovyRoom) additionally maintained its place at No. 5.

Obtain Chart

ONF’s new title observe “Stunning Stunning” entered this week’s digital obtain chart at No. 1, with Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA” staying sturdy at No. 2.

SHINee’s “Don’t Name Me” made its debut at No. 3 on the chart, trailed by SECHSKIES’s “Don’t Look Again” at No. 4 and Sunmi’s new single “TAIL” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on the streaming chart remained precisely the identical for the third consecutive week: IU’s “Movie star” got here in at No. 1, KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 2, BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 3, Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” at No. 4, and Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK continued their reign at No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 this week, with BTS and Im Younger Woong additionally holding onto their respective spots at No. 2 and No. 3. Lee Chan Gained rose to No. 4 for the week, whereas Jang Min Ho rounded out the highest 5.

Congratulations to all the artists!

