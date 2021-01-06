General News

SHINee Reported To Make February Comeback + SM Comments

January 6, 2021
SHINee is gearing up for his or her return!

On January 6, SportsToday reported that the group is making their comeback in February. Their comeback was beforehand teased at SMTOWN’s latest on-line live performance.

In response to the report of the February comeback, SM Leisure commented, “SHINee is getting ready a brand new album. The comeback schedule will likely be introduced as soon as it’s confirmed.”

This will likely be SHINee’s first group comeback since “The Story of Gentle: Epilogue” launched in September 2018.

Keep tuned for updates!

