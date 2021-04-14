SHINee Reveals Upcoming Plans Including Solo Releases, Taemin’s Solo Live performance, And More

SHINee is getting ready jam-packed actions following the discharge of their repackaged album “Atlantis”!

On April 13, SHINee held a V LIVE broadcast titled “SHINee’s Crusing: Discovering ‘Atlantis’” to be able to introduce their newest title observe “Atlantis.” Through the broadcast, SHINee shared behind-the-scenes tales of engaged on the album and gave spoilers for his or her upcoming promotions.

Onew revealed, “Lately, I’m training for a musical. It’s been one month, however there’s a lot I must observe.” Taemin shared, “I received to sing the OST for the drama ‘Navillera.’ I’m itching to share as a result of there’s rather a lot I’m getting ready for lately.” Key commented, “I’m persevering with to seem on ‘Superb Saturday,’ and I’m starring in ‘House Alone‘ (‘I Dwell Alone’).” Minho shared that he had lately appeared on KBS’s “The Return of Superman” to go to Na Eun, Gun Hoo, and Jin Woo. He shared, “You’ll be able to’t not love Na Eun, Gun Hoo, and Jin Woo. They’re like Taemin.”

SHINee additionally talked about their upcoming plans for group and particular person actions. Taemin revealed that in Might, he’ll launch a solo album, Minho will take part in filming for a drama, Onew will take part in a musical, and SHINee will maintain a fan occasion to have fun their debut anniversary.

Though Taemin knew the title of Onew’s upcoming musical “Midnight Solar,” he wasn’t conversant in the title of Minho’s drama. After Minho gave him a touch, Taemin guessed the title to be “Mother’s Unhappiness.” Laughing, Minho clarified that he can be showing within the upcoming drama “Yumi’s Cells.” Taemin requested, “You’re taking part in a cell, proper?”

After giving spoilers about his upcoming album, Taemin revealed that he’ll be holding a solo “Past LIVE” live performance on Might 2. Key commented that Taemin had launched sufficient songs by now that it will be tough to carry out all of them at his live performance, and Taemin added that the set record was virtually full for the live performance.

Moreover, Taemin shared, “In July, there’s Key’s solo album.” He added, “Truthfully, Key’s solo album ought to have already come out.” Key joked that it is likely to be postponed to Christmas, however the present plan is to launch the album in July. Taemin continued, “In July, there’s additionally my birthday, which everybody has been ready for.” Key joked, “That’s why I’m going to have Taemin’s birthday because the idea [for my album], and Onew can have fun my birthday in September.” The members elaborated that Onew can be planning on releasing a solo album in September. Taemin expressed his hopes for Onew to launch a dance tune for his upcoming solo album.

