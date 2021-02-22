SHINee Shares Thoughts On Their Comeback, Goals For New Album, And More

SHINee has lastly made their long-awaited return!

On February 22, SHINee held a web-based press convention to have fun the discharge of their seventh full album “Don’t Name Me” together with a music video for the title monitor of the identical title. The album marks SHINee’s first comeback as a gaggle in two years and 6 months after Onew, Key, and Minho had been discharged from their necessary army service the earlier yr.

The album’s title monitor “Don’t Name Me” is an addicting dance monitor primarily based on hip hop and its lyrics categorical the feelings of somebody who has been betrayed by love. The group described the monitor, saying, “The track is actually nice. It feels prefer it breaks the mould of the songs we launched up till now with a single sturdy punch. It’s the track that Lee Soo Man treasured probably the most and was additionally in a line-up of attainable songs for BoA‘s title monitor.”

The members expressed how they felt getting ready for a comeback after such a very long time. They mentioned, “Getting ready for promotions and serious about doing actions was actually nerve-wracking and we anxious about what to point out everybody. Because it’s our seventh album, we tried to incorporate new sides of us.”

Key mentioned, “Following discharge from the army, it’s our first time releasing an album in two years and 6 months. I believed rather a lot within the army about how we may share good music and placed on good promotions, and now we’re already right here. We’re going to advertise diligently, as we all the time do.”

Staying true to the theme of their title monitor, SHINee held an occasion the place followers may name a quantity and go away voice messages for the members. Explaining the reasoning behind the particular occasion, the members shared, “We puzzled what it could be like to speak with followers by the cellphone. Plenty of followers contacted the quantity and the occasion was actually enjoyable. It’s nonetheless ongoing.”

Onew commented, “I used to be so comfortable to get collectively and put together with the opposite members after such a very long time. After spending time aside in our separate fields we had been capable of create synergy as SHINee once more. I loved it whereas serious about and contemplating a number of issues.”

Minho shared, “Excluding Taemin, the remainder of us had been on hiatus resulting from our enlistment within the army. Because it’s our first full album in a very long time, all of us ready for it with combative and passionate attitudes.” He added, “Whereas filming the music video, the ultimate outcome was achieved by holding conferences to see how we may make it higher. I’m actually wanting ahead to those actions and I’m actually having fun with it. Nonetheless, it’s a disgrace we will’t spend this time along with our followers.”

In response to a query about their new efficiency, Taemin commented, “It is possible for you to to see a darker aspect of SHINee. You’ll get drawn in in the event you watch the choreography whereas evaluating it to the lyrics. I believed it was legendary. Within the technique of turning the efficiency into our personal I additionally put in a number of particular person apply.”

SHINee wrapped up the press convention by outlining their objectives for his or her comeback. “We labored onerous and did our greatest to arrange for this, and we’re happy that we gave it all the pieces we had. We need to obtain 5 stars for musicality. We need to hear folks say, ‘They’ve nonetheless received it they usually need to do job.’”

Try SHINee’s music video for “Don’t Name Me” right here!

Additionally watch Minho in his movie “The Battle of Jangsari” with subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)