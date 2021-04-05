SHINee Talks About Performing Without In-Person Audiences + Previews New Track At First Online Concert

On April 4, SHINee held their first-ever on-line live performance titled “SHINee: SHINee WORLD” by means of Naver’s “Past LIVE” platform.

Due to the members’ necessary army service, this was additionally SHINee’s first group live performance in three years. The group opened with “Good Night,” the title observe of their sixth studio album, and continued with “Dream Lady,” “Coronary heart Assault,” and “Married to the Music.” Different songs carried out on the live performance included “Good day,” “View,” “Sherlock,” “CODE,” “Everyone,” “Love Like Oxygen,” “Selene 6.23,” and “Juliette.” The group additionally carried out their newest title observe, “Don’t Name Me,” from their seventh studio album launched in February,” together with b-side tracks like “I Actually Need You,” “Consideration,” and “Kiss Kiss.”

“Dream Lady,” “I Actually Need You,” “Coronary heart Assault,” and “Married to the Music” had been carried out in a brand new association with a dwell band, whereas their track “An Encore” was rearranged by means of SM Traditional, an SM label devoted to classical music. “Don’t Name Me” and “Consideration” had been filmed by means of a long-take methodology to be able to convey their efficiency to life to audiences all around the world. Different platform options included using AR (augmented actuality) and XR (prolonged actuality) and multi-cam angles.

SHINee additionally previewed their new title observe, “Atlantis,” from their upcoming repackaged album. It’s a track concerning the pleasure of discovering one thing new and has a special, extra refreshing really feel in comparison with the forceful vibe of “Don’t Name Me.” Taemin mentioned, “It’s evaluating the sensation of assembly somebody for the primary time to the unknown world of Atlantis.” Minho mentioned, “Changmo participated within the rap verse and helped me compose the rap. I’m grateful to him for serving to full the track.”

Key shared that “Atlantis” was as soon as thought of as a doable title observe earlier than “Don’t Name Me,” however they’d put it within the vault earlier than deciding to convey it out for the repackaged album.

Key additionally talked about his popularity as an “ending fairy.” On music exhibits, cameras will usually concentrate on a number of members’ faces on the finish of a efficiency, and Key turned a scorching matter on-line for developing with inventive “ending poses.” “I didn’t know that the ending fairy had a lot affect,” Key mentioned. Taemin mentioned, “Even the Tremendous Junior members watched the efficiency. Key has change into the front-runner of ‘ending fairies,’ similar to airport trend.”

Followers had been in a position to stream dwell video into the stadium for the live performance, cheering the members on in actual time, if not in particular person. Key mentioned, “If we didn’t take the time to speak like this, it will be no completely different from watching a DVD. I believe it’s fascinating to see our mild sticks seem on display by means of dwell connection from completely different time zones.”

Onew mentioned, “Now that we’re doing a live performance, it looks like everyone seems to be with us. The viewers doesn’t really feel as far-off as I assumed they might be.” Minho mentioned, “I didn’t know this throughout rehearsal, however seeing the wave of sunshine sticks, it makes me understand that communication is what completes an actual live performance.” Taemin mentioned, “I felt a brand new sort of nervousness for a web based live performance. In an in-person live performance, a mistake can a minimum of amuse the viewers, however a web based live performance has a special really feel.”

Key mentioned, “We are able to see everybody shaking their mild sticks, so hold your power up and hold cheering us on.” Minho mentioned, “We wish to see you all, however I believe that Shawols additionally wished to see us as nicely.” Key added, “I like that whereas we’re dwell chatting with you all, there are feedback in varied languages developing within the chat.”

Key additionally mentioned, “That is the primary time we’re doing an XR efficiency. I assumed all these results could be added later, however they’re occurring in real-time. With my very own eyes, I can solely see the stadium and the LED screens, however on the monitor, we’re in house.”

Minho mentioned, “I noticed a remark that mentioned, ‘On the subject of concert events, it’s really SHINee,’ so I really feel like we will say that we correctly tore up the stage on ‘Past LIVE.’ It’s not an in-person live performance, however we poured all our power into it as if it was an actual live performance.” Key mentioned, “I’m joyful that we will carry out and meet with followers even throughout this time. I’m glad we might create an excellent stage by means of know-how, and I’ll be glad if the followers had been glad.”

Onew mentioned, “It feels good to fulfill with followers once more for the primary time shortly. I’m joyful that we will obtain such cheers. I’ll attempt to create extra alternatives to speak with followers.” Taemin mentioned, “Every minute and second that we spend collectively is valuable, and I’m trying ahead to the brand new recollections we’ll make.”

