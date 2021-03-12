SHINee To Hold 1st-Ever Online Concert In April

Mark your calendars—SHINee will likely be taking the digital stage subsequent month!

On March 12 KST, SHINee formally introduced their plans to carry their very first on-line live performance. Entitled “SHINee : SHINee WORLD,” the live performance will happen on April 4 at 3 p.m. KST via “Past LIVE,” the brand new on-line efficiency platform launched by SM Leisure and Naver final 12 months.

Not solely will the upcoming present mark SHINee’s first-ever on-line live performance, however it can even be their first group live performance of any form in over three years: SHINee final held a bunch live performance in February 2018, after they took the stage in Japan for his or her “SHINee WORLD THE BEST 2018 ~FROM NOW ON~” live performance tour.

Tickets for the group’s “SHINee : SHINee WORLD” live performance will likely be out there for pre-sale beginning on March 18.

