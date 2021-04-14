General News

SHINee Tops iTunes Charts Around The Globe With Repackaged Album “Atlantis”

April 14, 2021
1 Min Read

The world is loving SHINee’s new album!

On April 12, SHINee launched their repackaged seventh full album “Atlantis.” The title tune “Atlantis” brings out SHINee’s refreshing facet, contrasting with their earlier charismatic title monitor “Don’t Name Me.”

The album has since topped iTunes High Albums charts in at the least 26 international locations and reached No. 1 on Chinese language music web site QQ Music’s digital album gross sales chart in addition to home music streaming websites.

In the meantime, SHINee will promote “Atlantis” on music exhibits beginning April 16 on KBS 2TV’s “Music Financial institution.” The bodily model of the album “Atlantis” will probably be launched on April 15.

Congratulations, SHINee!

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.