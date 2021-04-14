SHINee Tops iTunes Charts Around The Globe With Repackaged Album “Atlantis”

The world is loving SHINee’s new album!

On April 12, SHINee launched their repackaged seventh full album “Atlantis.” The title tune “Atlantis” brings out SHINee’s refreshing facet, contrasting with their earlier charismatic title monitor “Don’t Name Me.”

The album has since topped iTunes High Albums charts in at the least 26 international locations and reached No. 1 on Chinese language music web site QQ Music’s digital album gross sales chart in addition to home music streaming websites.

In the meantime, SHINee will promote “Atlantis” on music exhibits beginning April 16 on KBS 2TV’s “Music Financial institution.” The bodily model of the album “Atlantis” will probably be launched on April 15.

Congratulations, SHINee!

