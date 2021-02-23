SHINee Tops iTunes Charts With Latest Album “Don’t Call Me”

SHINee is receiving a number of love for his or her new music!

The group’s seventh studio album “Don’t Call Me” was launched on February 22 at 6 p.m. KST. Following its launch, the album rose to No. 1 on iTunes Prime Album charts in a minimum of 45 areas together with the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, Brazil, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, Spain, Thailand, and extra.

As well as, the album topped the digital album gross sales charts on China’s QQ Music and Kuwo Music in addition to the Line Music Album Prime 100 chart in Japan.

The title monitor, additionally “Don’t Call Me,” ranked No. 1 on Korean realtime music charts corresponding to Bugs, Genie, and Vibe.

Congratulations to SHINee!

