SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me” Remains No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, March Week 2

SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me” repeats as No. 1 for the second consecutive week with one other excessive rating. “Don’t Call Me” has additionally received six music reveals. Congratulations once more to SHINee!
The highest three stay the identical as final week. After re-entering the chart at No. 2 final week, BTS’ “Dynamite” maintains its spot at No. 2. Rounding out the highest three is IU’s “Superstar,” holding regular at No. 3.
Two songs newly entered the highest 10 this week. Re-entering the chart at No. 5 is Courageous Women’ “Rollin.’” This track was launched again in 2017 and spent two weeks on our chart however solely reached No. 46 on the time. This monitor has belatedly gained explosive recognition as a result of a viral YouTube video.
Transferring up seven spots to No. 6 is Sunmi’s “TAIL.” It’s a dance track which makes use of the traits of a fragile and swift cat to explain a lady who’s instinctive, assured, and daring.
1 (–) Don’t Call Me
|Rank
|Track
|Artist/Band
|11 (-1)
|이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your evening)
|10cm
|12 (+8)
|Stunning Stunning
|ONF
|13 (+23)
|사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter)
|Paul Kim
|14 (+1)
|나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you wish to stroll with me?)
|Jukjae
|15 (-4)
|Panorama
|IZ*ONE
|16 (-2)
|취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)
|Sandeul
|17 (+1)
|밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I can be your shining star)
|Track I Han
|18 (new)
|WHY DON’T WE (feat. Chungha)
|Rain
|19 (-2)
|힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you)
|Im Chang Jung
|20 (new)
|불놀이야 (Fireworks (I’m The One))
|ATEEZ
|21 (–)
|I CAN’T STOP ME
|TWICE
|22 (new)
|좋은 이별이 있을 리가 없잖아 (There can’t be breakup (feat. Jo Hyun Ah))
|MC Mong
|23 (+3)
|그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day)
|Lee Ye Joon
|24 (-5)
|고백 (Confession)
|Huh Gak
|25 (new)
|FRIENDS
|lIlBOI, Wonstein
|26 (-4)
|When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
|Park Jin Younger
|27 (+1)
|Lose
|Wonho
|28 (-16)
|Bicycle
|Chungha
|29 (-6)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|30 (new)
|Get Away
|VERIVERY
|31 (-22)
|PARANOIA
|Kang Daniel
|32 (new)
|멜로디 (Melody)
|ASH ISLAND
|33 (-17)
|What Do I Call You
|Taeyeon
|34 (+14)
|안아줄게 (Burn It)
|Golden Little one
|35 (-11)
|술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink)
|Gyeongseo, MJ
|36 (-7)
|혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening)
|BEN
|37 (new)
|함께 했는데 이별은 나 혼자인 거야 (If You Have been Nonetheless Right here)
|Sojung
|38 (new)
|LOVE DAY (2021)
|Yang Yoseob, Jung Eun Ji
|39 (-2)
|Cinema
|CIX
|40 (-7)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Lady
|41 (new)
|왜왜왜 (Why Why Why)
|iKON
|42 (-7)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|43 (-16)
|모 아님 도 (All Or Nothing)
|WEi
|44 (-19)
|딩가딩가 (Dingga)
|MAMAMOO
|45 (-6)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|46 (-12)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening)
|Noel
|47 (-5)
|ZERO:ATTITUDE (feat. pH-1)
|Soyou, IZ*ONE
|48 (-8)
|Black Mamba
|aespa
|49 (new)
|첫눈처럼 (Like the primary snow)
|Kim Jung Hyun
|50 (-9)
|서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight)
|Younha
Concerning the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%
