SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me” Remains No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, March Week 2

SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me” repeats as No. 1 for the second consecutive week with one other excessive rating. “Don’t Call Me” has additionally received six music reveals. Congratulations once more to SHINee!

The highest three stay the identical as final week. After re-entering the chart at No. 2 final week, BTS’ “Dynamite” maintains its spot at No. 2. Rounding out the highest three is IU’s “Superstar,” holding regular at No. 3.

Two songs newly entered the highest 10 this week. Re-entering the chart at No. 5 is Courageous Women’ “Rollin.’” This track was launched again in 2017 and spent two weeks on our chart however solely reached No. 46 on the time. This monitor has belatedly gained explosive recognition as a result of a viral YouTube video.

Transferring up seven spots to No. 6 is Sunmi’s “TAIL.” It’s a dance track which makes use of the traits of a fragile and swift cat to explain a lady who’s instinctive, assured, and daring.

Singles Music Chart – March 2021, Week 2 (*2*) 1 (–) Don’t Call Me Chart Information



1 Earlier rank



2 Variety of week on chart



1 Peak on chart

2 (–) Dynamite Chart Information 2 Earlier rank 14 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (–) Superstar Chart Information 3 Earlier rank 6 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (–) Lovesick Women Chart Information 4 Earlier rank 16 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (new) Rollin’ Chart Information 0 Earlier rank 3 Variety of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (+7) TAIL Chart Information 13 Earlier rank 2 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (-2) I’m Not Cool Chart Information 5 Earlier rank 6 Variety of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

8 (-1) Shiny Star (2020) Chart Information 7 Earlier rank 10 Variety of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

9 (-3) HWAA Chart Information 6 Earlier rank 6 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

10 (-2) I Can’t Sleep Chart Information 8 Earlier rank 13 Variety of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

Rank Track Artist/Band 11 (-1) 이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your evening) 10cm 12 (+8) Stunning Stunning ONF 13 (+23) 사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter) Paul Kim 14 (+1) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you wish to stroll with me?) Jukjae 15 (-4) Panorama IZ*ONE 16 (-2) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul 17 (+1) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I can be your shining star) Track I Han 18 (new) WHY DON’T WE (feat. Chungha) Rain 19 (-2) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung 20 (new) 불놀이야 (Fireworks (I’m The One)) ATEEZ 21 (–) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE 22 (new) 좋은 이별이 있을 리가 없잖아 (There can’t be breakup (feat. Jo Hyun Ah)) MC Mong 23 (+3) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon 24 (-5) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak 25 (new) FRIENDS lIlBOI, Wonstein 26 (-4) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger 27 (+1) Lose Wonho 28 (-16) Bicycle Chungha 29 (-6) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 30 (new) Get Away VERIVERY 31 (-22) PARANOIA Kang Daniel 32 (new) 멜로디 (Melody) ASH ISLAND 33 (-17) What Do I Call You Taeyeon 34 (+14) 안아줄게 (Burn It) Golden Little one 35 (-11) 술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink) Gyeongseo, MJ 36 (-7) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening) BEN 37 (new) 함께 했는데 이별은 나 혼자인 거야 (If You Have been Nonetheless Right here) Sojung 38 (new) LOVE DAY (2021) Yang Yoseob, Jung Eun Ji 39 (-2) Cinema CIX 40 (-7) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady 41 (new) 왜왜왜 (Why Why Why) iKON 42 (-7) METEOR CHANGMO 43 (-16) 모 아님 도 (All Or Nothing) WEi 44 (-19) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO 45 (-6) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 46 (-12) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel 47 (-5) ZERO:ATTITUDE (feat. pH-1) Soyou, IZ*ONE 48 (-8) Black Mamba aespa 49 (new) 첫눈처럼 (Like the primary snow) Kim Jung Hyun 50 (-9) 서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight) Younha

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Billboard Korea – 20%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%