SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me” Remains No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, March Week 2

March 15, 2021
SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me” repeats as No. 1 for the second consecutive week with one other excessive rating. “Don’t Call Me” has additionally received six music reveals. Congratulations once more to SHINee!

The highest three stay the identical as final week. After re-entering the chart at No. 2 final week, BTS’ “Dynamite” maintains its spot at No. 2. Rounding out the highest three is IU’s “Superstar,” holding regular at No. 3.

Two songs newly entered the highest 10 this week. Re-entering the chart at No. 5 is Courageous Women’ “Rollin.’” This track was launched again in 2017 and spent two weeks on our chart however solely reached No. 46 on the time. This monitor has belatedly gained explosive recognition as a result of a viral YouTube video.

Transferring up seven spots to No. 6 is Sunmi’s “TAIL.” It’s a dance track which makes use of the traits of a fragile and swift cat to explain a lady who’s instinctive, assured, and daring.

Singles Music Chart – March 2021, Week 2

    (*2*)

    1 (–) Don’t Call Me

    • Chart Information
    • 1 Earlier rank

       

    • 2 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 2 (–) Dynamite

    • Chart Information
    • 2 Earlier rank

       

    • 14 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 3 (–) Superstar

    • Chart Information
    • 3 Earlier rank

       

    • 6 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 4 (–) Lovesick Women

    • Chart Information
    • 4 Earlier rank

       

    • 16 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 1 Peak on chart

       

  • 5 (new) Rollin’

    • Chart Information
    • 0 Earlier rank

       

    • 3 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

  • 6 (+7) TAIL

    • Chart Information
    • 13 Earlier rank

       

    • 2 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 6 Peak on chart

       

  • 7 (-2) I’m Not Cool

    • Chart Information
    • 5 Earlier rank

       

    • 6 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

  • 8 (-1) Shiny Star (2020)

    • Chart Information
    • 7 Earlier rank

       

    • 10 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

  • 9 (-3) HWAA

    • Chart Information
    • 6 Earlier rank

       

    • 6 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 2 Peak on chart

       

  • 10 (-2) I Can’t Sleep

    • Chart Information
    • 8 Earlier rank

       

    • 13 Variety of week on chart

       

    • 5 Peak on chart

       

Rank Track Artist/Band
11 (-1) 이 밤을 빌려 말해요 (Borrow your evening) 10cm
12 (+8) Stunning Stunning ONF
13 (+23) 사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter) Paul Kim
14 (+1) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you wish to stroll with me?) Jukjae
15 (-4) Panorama IZ*ONE
16 (-2) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul
17 (+1) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I can be your shining star) Track I Han
18 (new) WHY DON’T WE (feat. Chungha) Rain
19 (-2) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung
20 (new) 불놀이야 (Fireworks (I’m The One)) ATEEZ
21 (–) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE
22 (new) 좋은 이별이 있을 리가 없잖아 (There can’t be breakup (feat. Jo Hyun Ah)) MC Mong
23 (+3) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon
24 (-5) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak
25 (new) FRIENDS lIlBOI, Wonstein
26 (-4) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger
27 (+1) Lose Wonho
28 (-16) Bicycle Chungha
29 (-6) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
30 (new) Get Away VERIVERY
31 (-22) PARANOIA Kang Daniel
32 (new) 멜로디 (Melody) ASH ISLAND
33 (-17) What Do I Call You Taeyeon
34 (+14) 안아줄게 (Burn It) Golden Little one
35 (-11) 술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink) Gyeongseo, MJ
36 (-7) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening) BEN
37 (new) 함께 했는데 이별은 나 혼자인 거야 (If You Have been Nonetheless Right here) Sojung
38 (new) LOVE DAY (2021) Yang Yoseob, Jung Eun Ji
39 (-2) Cinema CIX
40 (-7) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady
41 (new) 왜왜왜 (Why Why Why) iKON
42 (-7) METEOR CHANGMO
43 (-16) 모 아님 도 (All Or Nothing) WEi
44 (-19) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO
45 (-6) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk
46 (-12) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel
47 (-5) ZERO:ATTITUDE (feat. pH-1) Soyou, IZ*ONE
48 (-8) Black Mamba aespa
49 (new) 첫눈처럼 (Like the primary snow) Kim Jung Hyun
50 (-9) 서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight) Younha

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however world wide. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%

