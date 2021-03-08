SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me” Takes No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, March Week 1

SHINee’s new music “Don’t Call Me” debuted all the way in which on the high spot this week! This observe confirmed energy on all chart sources and has additionally gained 4 music reveals to date. Congratulations to SHINee!

“Don’t Call Me” is the title observe from SHINee’s seventh studio album of the identical identify. It’s a hip hop dance music with intense 808 bass and synth sounds, and the lyrics categorical the feelings of somebody who has been betrayed by love.

Re-entering the chart at No. 2 is BTS’s “Dynamite,” surpassing “Life Goes On” that was beforehand ranked excessive on the chart. This long-running worldwide hit stays robust regardless of being launched greater than half a 12 months in the past.

Rounding out the highest three is final week’s No. 1 music IU’s “Celeb,” dropping two spots to No. 3.

There may be yet another music that newly entered the highest 10. Transferring up 4 spots to No. 9 is Kang Daniel’s newest single “PARANOIA.” Kang Daniel participated in writing the lyrics, which deal with the ache, battle, and agony he has skilled in life.

Singles Music Chart – March 2021, Week 1 Rank Track Artist/Band 11 (-4) Panorama IZ*ONE 12 (-4) Bicycle Chungha 13 (new) 꼬리 (TAIL) Sunmi 14 (-2) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul 15 (-1) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae 16 (+10) What Do I Call You Taeyeon 17 (-2) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung 18 (+4) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will probably be your shining star) Track I Han 19 (-1) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak 20 (new) Stunning Stunning ONF 21 (-10) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE 22 (-6) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger 23 (-3) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun 24 (+5) 술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink) Gyeongseo, MJ 25 (-6) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO 26 (new) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon 27 (new) 모 아님 도 (All Or Nothing) WEi 28 (new) Lose Wonho 29 (-4) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening) BEN 30 (new) 오늘도 난 봄을 기다려 (Ready For Spring) Kassy 31 (–) Love so Fantastic Cha Eun Woo 32 (new) 클리커 (Clicker) Lee Seung Hyub 33 (-16) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady 34 (-11) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 35 (-11) METEOR CHANGMO 36 (new) 사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter) Paul Kim 37 (-3) Cinema CIX 38 (-1) 뒤돌아보지 말아요 (Don’t Look Again) SECHSKIES 39 (-18) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 40 (new) Black Mamba aespa 41 (-11) 서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight) Younha 42 (-1) ZERO:ATTITUDE (feat. pH-1) Soyou, IZ*ONE 43 (-4) 잘할게 (I’ll) Lee Seung Gi 44 (+5) Fall in You Ha Sung Woon 45 (new) 사랑한단 거짓말은 안 할래 (I gained’t deceive say I really like you) Monday Kiz, Choi Hyun Joon 46 (new) Excalibur KINGDOM 47 (-9) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee 48 (-2) 안아줄게 (Burn It) Golden Youngster 49 (-17) 마리아 (Maria) Hwasa 50 (new) 앙코르 (Encore) GOT7

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Billboard Korea – 20%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%