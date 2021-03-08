General News

SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me” Takes No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, March Week 1

March 8, 2021
3 Min Read

SHINee’s new music “Don’t Call Me” debuted all the way in which on the high spot this week! This observe confirmed energy on all chart sources and has additionally gained 4 music reveals to date. Congratulations to SHINee!

“Don’t Call Me” is the title observe from SHINee’s seventh studio album of the identical identify. It’s a hip hop dance music with intense 808 bass and synth sounds, and the lyrics categorical the feelings of somebody who has been betrayed by love.

Re-entering the chart at No. 2 is BTS’s “Dynamite,” surpassing “Life Goes On” that was beforehand ranked excessive on the chart. This long-running worldwide hit stays robust regardless of being launched greater than half a 12 months in the past.

Rounding out the highest three is final week’s No. 1 music IU’s “Celeb,” dropping two spots to No. 3.

There may be yet another music that newly entered the highest 10. Transferring up 4 spots to No. 9 is Kang Daniel’s newest single “PARANOIA.” Kang Daniel participated in writing the lyrics, which deal with the ache, battle, and agony he has skilled in life.

Singles Music Chart – March 2021, Week 1

Rank Track Artist/Band
11 (-4) Panorama IZ*ONE
12 (-4) Bicycle Chungha
13 (new) 꼬리 (TAIL) Sunmi
14 (-2) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul
15 (-1) 나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?) Jukjae
16 (+10) What Do I Call You Taeyeon
17 (-2) 힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you) Im Chang Jung
18 (+4) 밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will probably be your shining star) Track I Han
19 (-1) 고백 (Confession) Huh Gak
20 (new) Stunning Stunning ONF
21 (-10) I CAN’T STOP ME TWICE
22 (-6) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Park Jin Younger
23 (-3) 내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart) Kyuhyun
24 (+5) 술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink) Gyeongseo, MJ
25 (-6) 딩가딩가 (Dingga) MAMAMOO
26 (new) 그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day) Lee Ye Joon
27 (new) 모 아님 도 (All Or Nothing) WEi
28 (new) Lose Wonho
29 (-4) 혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening) BEN
30 (new) 오늘도 난 봄을 기다려 (Ready For Spring) Kassy
31 (–) Love so Fantastic Cha Eun Woo
32 (new) 클리커 (Clicker) Lee Seung Hyub
33 (-16) 살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop) Oh My Lady
34 (-11) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel
35 (-11) METEOR CHANGMO
36 (new) 사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter) Paul Kim
37 (-3) Cinema CIX
38 (-1) 뒤돌아보지 말아요 (Don’t Look Again) SECHSKIES
39 (-18) 아로하 (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk
40 (new) Black Mamba aespa
41 (-11) 서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight) Younha
42 (-1) ZERO:ATTITUDE (feat. pH-1) Soyou, IZ*ONE
43 (-4) 잘할게 (I’ll) Lee Seung Gi
44 (+5) Fall in You Ha Sung Woon
45 (new) 사랑한단 거짓말은 안 할래 (I gained’t deceive say I really like you) Monday Kiz, Choi Hyun Joon
46 (new) Excalibur KINGDOM
47 (-9) 서면역에서 (seomyun) SoonSoonHee
48 (-2) 안아줄게 (Burn It) Golden Youngster
49 (-17) 마리아 (Maria) Hwasa
50 (new) 앙코르 (Encore) GOT7

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%

(*1*)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.