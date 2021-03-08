SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me” Takes No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2021, March Week 1

SHINee’s new music “Don’t Call Me” debuted all the way in which on the high spot this week! This observe confirmed energy on all chart sources and has additionally gained 4 music reveals to date. Congratulations to SHINee!
“Don’t Call Me” is the title observe from SHINee’s seventh studio album of the identical identify. It’s a hip hop dance music with intense 808 bass and synth sounds, and the lyrics categorical the feelings of somebody who has been betrayed by love.
Re-entering the chart at No. 2 is BTS’s “Dynamite,” surpassing “Life Goes On” that was beforehand ranked excessive on the chart. This long-running worldwide hit stays robust regardless of being launched greater than half a 12 months in the past.
Rounding out the highest three is final week’s No. 1 music IU’s “Celeb,” dropping two spots to No. 3.
There may be yet another music that newly entered the highest 10. Transferring up 4 spots to No. 9 is Kang Daniel’s newest single “PARANOIA.” Kang Daniel participated in writing the lyrics, which deal with the ache, battle, and agony he has skilled in life.
Singles Music Chart – March 2021, Week 1
|Rank
|Track
|Artist/Band
|11 (-4)
|Panorama
|IZ*ONE
|12 (-4)
|Bicycle
|Chungha
|13 (new)
|꼬리 (TAIL)
|Sunmi
|14 (-2)
|취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)
|Sandeul
|15 (-1)
|나랑 같이 걸을래 (Do you need to stroll with me?)
|Jukjae
|16 (+10)
|What Do I Call You
|Taeyeon
|17 (-2)
|힘든 건 사랑이 아니다 (Love shouldn’t be harsh on you)
|Im Chang Jung
|18 (+4)
|밝게 빛나는 별이 되어 비춰줄게 (I will probably be your shining star)
|Track I Han
|19 (-1)
|고백 (Confession)
|Huh Gak
|20 (new)
|Stunning Stunning
|ONF
|21 (-10)
|I CAN’T STOP ME
|TWICE
|22 (-6)
|When We Disco (duet with Sunmi)
|Park Jin Younger
|23 (-3)
|내 마음이 움찔했던 순간 (The Second My Coronary heart)
|Kyuhyun
|24 (+5)
|술 한잔 해요 (Have A Drink)
|Gyeongseo, MJ
|25 (-6)
|딩가딩가 (Dingga)
|MAMAMOO
|26 (new)
|그날에 나는 맘이 편했을까 (On That Day)
|Lee Ye Joon
|27 (new)
|모 아님 도 (All Or Nothing)
|WEi
|28 (new)
|Lose
|Wonho
|29 (-4)
|혼술하고 싶은 밤 (Lonely evening)
|BEN
|30 (new)
|오늘도 난 봄을 기다려 (Ready For Spring)
|Kassy
|31 (–)
|Love so Fantastic
|Cha Eun Woo
|32 (new)
|클리커 (Clicker)
|Lee Seung Hyub
|33 (-16)
|살짝 설렜어 (Nonstop)
|Oh My Lady
|34 (-11)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|35 (-11)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|36 (new)
|사랑하는 당신께 (Love Letter)
|Paul Kim
|37 (-3)
|Cinema
|CIX
|38 (-1)
|뒤돌아보지 말아요 (Don’t Look Again)
|SECHSKIES
|39 (-18)
|아로하 (Aloha)
|Jo Jung Suk
|40 (new)
|Black Mamba
|aespa
|41 (-11)
|서른 밤째 (Thirtieth Midnight)
|Younha
|42 (-1)
|ZERO:ATTITUDE (feat. pH-1)
|Soyou, IZ*ONE
|43 (-4)
|잘할게 (I’ll)
|Lee Seung Gi
|44 (+5)
|Fall in You
|Ha Sung Woon
|45 (new)
|사랑한단 거짓말은 안 할래 (I gained’t deceive say I really like you)
|Monday Kiz, Choi Hyun Joon
|46 (new)
|Excalibur
|KINGDOM
|47 (-9)
|서면역에서 (seomyun)
|SoonSoonHee
|48 (-2)
|안아줄게 (Burn It)
|Golden Youngster
|49 (-17)
|마리아 (Maria)
|Hwasa
|50 (new)
|앙코르 (Encore)
|GOT7
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Billboard Korea – 20%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 15%
