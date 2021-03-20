SHINee’s Key Opens Up To Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon About Missing Jonghyun

SHINee’s Key not too long ago appeared on MBC’s “Dwelling Alone” (“I Stay Alone”) to disclose his home and to share his sincere ideas on Jonghyun’s absence.

Within the episode, Key launched himself as somebody who has lived alone for eight years and confirmed off his new home, which he had moved into two weeks earlier than the time of filming. He shared, “Even when there was some discomfort, I moved right here considering that I needed to reside in a singular home.”

The brand new home was painted in white tones and had a front room with good lighting, engaging furnishings, and artwork on the partitions that Key had made himself. There was additionally a terrace with a view of the Han River and a number of other rooms. He shares the home along with his two pet canine, “Comme Des” and “Garçons.”

After revealing his skincare routine and cleansing the home, he planted some basil, mint, and rosemary on the terrace and stated, “These are herbs which might be typically utilized in cooking.” He additionally adorned his closet and a small room that was hidden inside one other room. “This room’s idea is ‘secret room,’” he stated. “I stuffed it with issues that I like. It’s a consolation to me simply to have a room that’s devoted for me.”

Key then ready a meal of vongole pasta and rotisserie hen for his visitor, who turned out to be his shut pal and SM Leisure labelmate Ladies’ Generation’s Taeyeon. When she arrived, Key opened as much as Taeyeon about SHINee’s first group comeback in two and a half years.

“This comeback was bodily demanding,” he stated. “If it wasn’t for the members, I wouldn’t have been capable of do it.” He additionally talked about member Jonghyun, who handed away in 2017. “What was most troublesome for us whereas selling was the absence of our most essential voice. We realized it anew. It felt like a complete room had been eliminated whereas we had been standing nonetheless. All of the members felt this fashion. The 4 of us did a live performance in Japan and all of the songs needed to be divided into 4 elements and we didn’t give it some thought then. However all of us felt it. I like doing promotions now, however I favored it greatest once we had been all collectively and we might preserve attempting new issues with out understanding what was forward.”

Key had talked about Jonghyun throughout SHINEE’s profitable speech on “M Countdown.” On “Dwelling Alone,” Key stated, “The phrases simply got here out with out considering. Earlier than that, I hated feeling like this was a forbidden subject that we couldn’t discuss. I sincerely need individuals to know that we miss him and wish him.”

Key stated to Taeyeon, “Prior to now, when individuals spoke about it, I’d keep away from the subject. It felt like they had been utilizing it to try to make me cry. Finally I got here to suppose it could be okay to discuss it, but it surely simply got here out with out considering. Now that I give it some thought, I believe part of me needed to speak about it.” Taeyeon inspired him and stated, “From somebody who was watching from the aspect, I believe you probably did properly. It felt welcome to listen to you talk about it.”

Key stated, “I don’t suppose that we have to preserve treating it as a subject that’s too troublesome to discuss or too unhappy for phrases. Is there a purpose to keep away from the subject? I consider that it’s essential for one’s psychological well being to acknowledge what occurred and communicate freely concerning the feelings that come up. After all, it was a troublesome scenario, however I don’t need individuals to pity me an excessive amount of once they have a look at me.”

