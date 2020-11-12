SHINee’s Key Talks About Working With BTOB’s Changsub, His Advice To Taemin About Military Service, And More

On the November 11 episode of MBC’s “Radio Star,” Lee Juck, Paul Kim, Jung In, and SHINee’s Key appeared as friends.

Through the episode, Key talked about having fun with his time within the army. He was discharged from obligatory army service in October.

He shared that he nonetheless has some habits from army life, saying, “It’s the primary time in 10 years that I’m dwelling in response to a routine. I’m grateful for the routine. I’m sticking to the patterns that I discovered within the army. I didn’t understand how nice it was to benefit from the full size of the day.”

Because the youngest, Taemin is the one member of SHINee who has not but enlisted within the army. Key stated, “There have been occasions in our profession that we had two years between albums. I regretted that I didn’t go earlier throughout a type of occasions. I advised Taemin to go as quickly as potential, however he didn’t hearken to me.”

Key continued, “Military life was the simplest for me. It was so easy to be advised what to do and what to not do. Earlier than then, I apprehensive and thought rather a lot about what I ought to do, and I didn’t at all times get the outcomes I wished. I had no ‘off’ change. I stored getting an increasing number of delicate.”

After listening to Paul Kim’s tales about his army service, Key stated, “I used to be snug with the hierarchical nature of the army. If my superior ordered me to do one thing, I didn’t need to assume for myself. However there had been at all times individuals who requested, ‘However we did this yesterday?’”

Requested if he had ever rebelled throughout his service, Key shared a narrative about working with BTOB’s Changsub. He stated, “I’m the identical age as Changsub. He’s my junior within the music trade, however he enlisted earlier than me. After we did occasions collectively, I used to be the sort to begin getting ready per week upfront and he was the sort to depart all of it till two days earlier than.”

As a result of Changsub was his senior within the army, Key tried to be affected person, however quickly hit his restrict. He organized ensemble rehearsals with out Changsub and wrote the script for his or her strains himself and even highlighted Changsub’s elements for him.

Key stated, “I even ironed the occasion uniforms myself. I went to the middle to say one thing to him, however he was taking a nap! I’m supposed to make use of da-na-ka [formal, military-style] speech within the army, however I couldn’t maintain it in anymore as a result of I used to be so offended. I stated to him, ‘Right here! I did the whole lot!’”

