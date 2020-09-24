SHINee’s Key To Be Discharged Directly From Final Leave According To Military’s COVID-19 Protocol

SHINee’s Key is being discharged from the navy in accordance with COVID-19 protocol.

On September 24, a supply from SM Leisure said, “Key is at present on his closing depart, and he might be discharged on October 7 with out returning to the bottom in keeping with pointers to be discharged with out returning to the navy base to forestall the unfold of COVID-19. There might be no separate discharge occasion.”

Key enlisted within the navy on March 4, 2019, and he carried out his navy duties as a member of the navy band. Key is the second member to finish his navy coaching after Onew. SHINee’s Minho is at present serving within the navy.

Not too long ago, BTOB‘s Changsub was discharged in an identical method, and 2AM’s Jeong Jinwoon will even be discharged on October 7 with out returning to the bottom.

Welcome again, Key!

