SHINee’s Key, VIXX’s N, And 2AM’s Jeong Jinwoon Discharged From Military Service Today

Up to date October 7 KST:

SHINee’s Key has shared images, a written message, and an audio message for his followers on the group’s official web site!

Within the images, Key does the navy salute pose in entrance of banners congratulating him on his discharge.

Subsequent to his autograph, Key wrote, “I’m again!!! As promised, I’ve returned in good well being! Thanks for ready. Sit up for varied actions from me, and let’s make a lot of recollections any longer! Love you all.”

Within the audio message shared on the web site, Key stated, “Hey everybody, that is SHINee’s Key. The day I assumed would by no means come to me has lastly come. I’ve been discharged in good well being. Thanks a lot for ready. I’ll put together a lot of issues to present you, so please anticipate it. I’d prefer to thanks as soon as extra, and I hope to see you all quickly, smiling and completely satisfied. Bye!”

Supply (1)

Authentic Article:

SHINee’s Key, VIXX’s N, and 2AM’s Jeong Jinwoon have all formally accomplished their necessary navy service.

In keeping with the navy’s COVID-19 protocol, all three troopers had been discharged with out returning to their base after their remaining go away. The three troopers all enlisted in March 2019 and joined the navy band.

Key was the second member of SHINee to enlist after chief Onew, who was discharged earlier this yr. Jeong Jinwoon was the final member of 2AM to enlist, whereas N was the primary member of VIXX to enlist.

In an Instagram put up, N wrote:

I’ve come again safely!! It was each a protracted and brief time, relying on the way you have a look at it, but it surely was a valuable time through which I discovered and felt so much. Due to this, I’ll proceed to cheer on my juniors who’re nonetheless finishing up their duties in defending the nation and all of the officers of the armed forces. I’ll change into a Cha Hak Yeon who works even more durable. Thanks and thanks for ready for me and cheering me on! Salute! Sergeant Cha Hak Yeon has formally been discharged on October 7! Salute.

Supply (1)