SHINee’s Minho And INFINITE’s Dongwoo Discharged From Military

SHINee’s Minho and INFINITE’s Dongwoo have been formally discharged from the navy on November 15!

Minho enlisted within the Marine Corps April 2019. In accordance with COVID-19 protocol, Minho was allowed to take his 20-day remaining depart on October 27 and be discharged from residence, however Minho determined to surrender his remaining depart and keep on the military base to assist practice junior troopers.

On the day of his discharge, two messages from Minho have been shared on SHINee’s official web site together with a photograph.

His handwritten message reads, “To my SHINee World!! My SHINee World, whom I like!! Salute! I report that sergeant Choi Min Ho has been discharged! At the present time has come to me as nicely… It nonetheless doesn’t really feel actual, and I’m excited and comfortable! Our Shawol who believed in me and waited for me, get able to run in every single place with Choi Min Ho! I like you.”

Minho shared the next phrases in an audio message:

Hey. Salute! That is Sergeant Choi Min Ho. SHINee World, as of November 15, 2020, I’ve safely accomplished my navy duties. I’m comfortable, excited, and feeling an emotion I’ve by no means felt to have safely accomplished my navy service, which will be thought-about each quick and lengthy. Greater than something, I’m most comfortable and excited that the time has come for me to be with all of you once more. I’d wish to sincerely thanks for cheering me on and ready for me throughout my navy service. From now on, I’d wish to create comfortable and good reminiscences collectively. I miss you a lot, and I like you. You’re at all times my hope. Salute!

Dongwoo enlisted on the identical day as Minho as an energetic obligation soldier. On November 15, INFINITE’s official social media accounts introduced Dongwoo’s navy discharge and congratulated him. He can be having a particular dwell broadcast by way of V LIVE on November 16 at 6:30 p.m. KST to have fun his return.

Welcome again, Minho and Dongwoo!

