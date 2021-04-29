SHINee’s Minho Confirmed To Make Special Appearance In Kim Go Eun And Ahn Bo Hyun’s New Drama

It’s official: SHINee’s Minho will be making a special appearance in tvN’s upcoming drama “Yumi’s Cells” (literal translation)!

On April 28, SM Entertainment officially announced, “Minho will be making a special appearance in the TVing original series ‘Yumi’s Cells’ in the role of Chae Woo Gi.”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” will tell the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun will be playing the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun will be starring as the straightforwardly honest game developer Goo Woong.

Minho will be playing the role of Chae Woo Gi, a junior colleague of Yumi’s who is handsome, talented, and caring to boot. As a fan-favorite character that played a key role in the webtoon, Chae Woo Gi has already received a lot of love from fans of the original “Yumi’s Cells.”

Meanwhile, Minho recently left a strong impression on viewers with his scene-stealing cameo in the drama “Lovestruck in the City,” which was extended for one episode to show viewers more of his character.

“Yumi’s Cells” will begin airing sometime in the second half of 2021.

Are you excited to see Minho join Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun in this new drama?

