SHINee’s Minho Confirms Special Appearance In Ji Chang Wook And Kim Ji Won’s Upcoming Drama

SHINee’s Minho, who was formally discharged from navy service on November 15, is confirmed to make a particular look on KakaoTV’s upcoming authentic drama “Lovestruck within the Metropolis.”

He will probably be appearing alongside lead actors Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Received because the character Oh Dong Sik, a police officer with three years of expertise who is understood to be deeply caring and understanding. As Park Jae Received (Ji Chang Wook) makes fixed visits to the police station swearing to catch a digicam thief, the 2 cross paths.

The drama will inform the story of how younger women and men within the metropolis pursue love nowadays. It stresses how relationships can have a lot depth, albeit being fast-paced. It’s set to be tremendously relatable for younger adults residing within the metropolis.

Anticipation is excessive as it will mark Minho’s return to the display after finishing his navy service.

Moreover, “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” will probably be directed by Park Shin Woo of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” and “Don’t Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate)” and written by Jung Hyeon Jung of the “I Want Romance” collection and “Discovery of Love.”

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” will premiere December 22 at 5 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Minho in “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)