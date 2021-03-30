SHINee’s Minho In Talks To Make A Special Appearance In Kim Go Eun’s Upcoming Drama

SHINee’s Minho is likely to be making a particular look in a brand new drama!

On March 29, Xportsnews reported that Minho can be making a particular look in “Yumi’s Cells.” A supply from SM Leisure said, “He has obtained a suggestion to make a particular look within the drama within the function of Woo Gi and he’s positively reviewing it.”

“Yumi’s Cells” is a drama based mostly on successful webtoon about an strange workplace employee named Yumi, instructed from the attitude of the mind cells in her head controlling her ideas, emotions, and actions. Kim Go Eun has been confirmed for the drama, whereas Ahn Bo Hyun is in talks.

Minho’s character, Woo Gi, is a colleague of Yumi and the goal of her one-sided crush.

Minho has starred in dramas like “To the Lovely You,” “Hwarang,” and “The Most Lovely Goodbye,” in addition to movies like “The Battle of Jangsari.” He just lately made a particular look within the Kakao TV drama “Lovestruck within the Metropolis,” which was prolonged for one episode to concentrate on his character.

