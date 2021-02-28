SHINee’s Minho Jokingly Complains That Women’ Generation’s Taeyeon Only Visited Key In The Military

On the February 27 episode of tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday,” SHINee’s Minho and Onew appeared as visitors.

Key, who’s a hard and fast forged member on the present, joined the opposite SHINee members to carry out their new monitor, “Don’t Name Me.” Seeing this, Women’ Generation’s Taeyeon, who can be a hard and fast forged member on the present, quipped, “So you’re a singer in spite of everything.”

Onew confirmed that he was nervous showing on the present when he mentioned, “There are such a lot of cameras.” Key mentioned, “It’s been a very long time since he was within the studio so he was actually nervous earlier than he got here right here.”

At one level within the episode, the forged used a “likelihood card” left by a earlier visitor on the present to get a touch. Onew was advised to ship a video message of gratitude to the visitor, which threw him right into a panic, as he didn’t know and had by no means met the visitor in query (“Mouse” actress Park Ju Hyun). Nevertheless, he mentioned, “I loved watching ‘Extracurricular.’ Thanks for leaving us this opportunity. We are going to use it properly.”

Minho obtained to thank Lee Seung Gi, who was additionally a visitor on the earlier episode, and mentioned, “Thanks for leaving us this opportunity! We sit up for watching ‘Mouse,’ and please present love for SHINee’s album as properly.”

Minho additionally shared that he needed to thank the “Wonderful Saturday” forged and crew for one thing. “At any time when Moon Se Yoon will get one thing proper, the present performs ‘Sherlock,’” he mentioned. “It’s at all times my half, so it’s like my track is on TV each week.”

Nevertheless, Minho additionally introduced a grievance towards Taeyeon, his SM Leisure labelmate. “After we have been finishing our necessary army service, she would go to Key however she didn’t come go to me,” he mentioned.

Key retorted, “That’s not one thing it is best to blame others for, however mirror on your self.” Hanhae commented, “So Key acts like that towards his group members as properly.”

Taeyeon defended herself and mentioned, “Key advised me many times to come back, so I went. Minho advised me to not come, so I didn’t go.” Minho defined, “I advised her to not come as a result of I used to be so distant.” He then joked, “Possibly Taeyeon visiting Key was all in order that she may be part of ‘Wonderful Saturday’ afterward.”

