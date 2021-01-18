SHINee’s Minho Talks About His 1st Impression Of Super Junior’s Heechul + How He’s Changed

SHINee’s Minho shared the story of the primary time he met Super Junior’s Kim Heechul as a trainee!

On the January 17 episode of SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling,” Minho made a visitor look as a particular MC. Throughout the present, the hosts introduced up his labelmate Heechul, whose mother was current within the studio.

When requested if he had joined SM Leisure after Heechul’s debut in Super Junior, Minho replied, “Once I first entered the corporate, he was filming ‘Sharp.’ That’s after we first met.”

“Again then, he was a celeb to me,” mentioned Minho, earlier than occurring to explain their very first encounter. “It was proper earlier than Super Junior debuted, so there was a time once I went to go to the Super Junior members’ dorm. We had been all hanging out collectively, however then it simply so occurred that Heechul and I had been the one two left within the dorm. It was [awkward] as a result of I used to be shut with all the different Super Junior members again then, however I wasn’t shut with Heechul.”

Host Shin Dong Yup remarked that Heechul would have been tough to strategy, commenting, “Again then, Heechul sort of did issues on his personal, and he was in his personal world.” Heechul’s mother enthusiastically agreed, “He was very snippy.”

Minho recalled with amusing that he had been terrified earlier than assembly Heechul, explaining, “What the opposite [Super Junior members] warned me about essentially the most again then was ‘Don’t go close to Heechul’s mattress, it doesn’t matter what. Don’t even go wherever close to it.’ From the second we entered the dorm, they warned me about that. Additionally they instructed me, as a result of Heechul had a cat on the time, ‘You will need to by no means contact that cat. When you occur to pet it, all his anger could also be directed at you, so don’t ever contact it.’”

“After listening to a number of of those sorts of warnings, we entered the dorm,” he continued, “after which, after everybody was hanging out collectively, the 2 of us one way or the other wound up alone with one another. It was so awkward. I used to be sweating a lot. There was a pc in the lounge, and Heechul was enjoying video games on it. I sat there with my again completely straight at a 90-degree angle your complete time.”

Nevertheless, Minho went on, “However luckily, Heechul began speaking to me first. He requested me, ‘Are you a brand new trainee?’ I mentioned, ‘Sure, it’s been such-and-such time since I joined the corporate, and I’m at present coaching with the older members.’ He mentioned, ‘Oh, okay. Work arduous,’ after which he went again to simply enjoying his recreation your complete time. That was the primary time we met.”

Shin Dong Yup then identified that Heechul had modified so much since these days, and Minho agreed with an expression of awe, “He’s fully completely different. He was so scary. However now, he’s turn into so completely different that it made me suppose, ‘Wow, so individuals actually can change like this.’ I didn’t know he’d change a lot.”

