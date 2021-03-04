SHINee’s Minho To Return To “Music Core” As Special MC

Former “Music Core” host Minho of SHINee is grabbing the mic once more to be a particular MC this week!

On March 4, MBC confirmed on its web site that Minho will participate within the Saturday broadcast as a particular MC, alongside common hosts SF9‘s Chani and IZ*ONE‘s Kim Min Ju. Their traditional co-MC Hyunjin of Stray Youngsters has halted all actions after college violence allegations, and ITZY’s Yeji was a particular MC on the present final week.

Minho was a bunch on “Music Core” from April 2013 to November 2015, and he returned to the position for this system’s 600th episode in 2018. After ending up his obligatory army service final November, Minho made a comeback with SHINee final week after they launched their new album “Don’t Name Me.” They’ve to this point earned two music present wins for his or her title monitor of the identical identify, and so they’ll be acting on this week’s “Music Core” as effectively.

“Music Core” airs each Saturday at 3:40 p.m. KST, and Minho’s particular MC look shall be a part of the March 6 episode.

