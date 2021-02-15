SHINee’s Onew And Minho To Guest On “Superb Saturday”

SHINee’s Onew and Minho will seem on “Superb Saturday” as company!

On February 15, a supply from the tvN music selection present confirmed with Newsen that the pair just lately took half in filming for this system. “Superb Saturday” is a music selection present during which the solid and company play track dictation video games to win meals from Korean markets.

Onew and Minho’s group mate Secret’s a solid member on the present, and followers are excited to see them be a part of him and the “Superb Saturday” crew as company! This will likely be Minho’s second time on the present and the primary for Onew. The published date for his or her episode has not but been determined.

SHINee is at present gearing up for a comeback on February 22 with their seventh full album “Don’t Name Me.” The group can even be showing on the JTBC selection present “Ask Us Something” on February 20.

