SHINee’s Onew, GOT7’s Youngjae, DAY6’s Wonpil, And Lovelyz’s Kei Cast In Romance Musical

SHINee’s Onew, GOT7’s Youngjae, DAY6’s Wonpil, and Lovelyz’s Kei have been forged within the musical “The Solar’s Tune”!

“The Solar’s Tune” (also called “Midnight Solar”) is a heart-fluttering romance musical about Hae Na and Ha Ram who meet and sing the brightest music of the solar. “The Solar’s Tune” started as a Hong Kong movie in 1993, and it was remade right into a Japanese novel, movie, and drama. The mission has continued to obtain love from all around the globe, and it was additionally produced right into a Hollywood movie titled “Midnight Solar.” Moreover, the musical “The Solar’s Tune” was carried out in Korea in 2010 at Sejong Heart, and it’ll now be revamped via a collaboration with top-notch artistic employees members.

“The Solar’s Tune” has introduced SHINee’s Onew, GOT7’s Youngjae, DAY6’s Wonpil, and Lovelyz’s Kei as members of the principle forged. The position of Ha Ram, the boy as dazzling because the noon solar, can be performed by Onew, Wonpil, Youngjae, and the musical actor Jo Hoon. The actors will every painting the refreshing vitality of the brightest second in youth with their very own distinctive charms

Kei, Kang Hye In, and Lee Ah Jin can be enjoying Hae Na, the woman who shines just like the starlight. The actresses will impress audiences with their highly effective voices and the character’s contemporary persona. Hae Na’s father Search engine marketing Joon Woo can be performed by Kim Joo Ho and Jung Ui Wook.

Together with the primary casting lineup, the musical additionally revealed its teaser poster, which encompasses a shiny sky with the glow of the setting solar. On the seaside, there’s a browsing board and a guitar that symbolize Ha Ram and Hae Na, expressing their shining youth in an attractive approach. The white foam from the ocean and the intense blue sky ship vitalizing vitality and an escape from exhausting on a regular basis life.

The worldwide content material manufacturing firm SHINSWAVE, which develops and produces Korean musicals and exports them overseas, dwell streamed all musical performances with spectators to 52 international locations following the modifications that got here with COVID-19. Having realized from this expertise, SHINSWAVE can be dwell streaming all unique musical performances on-line in 2021, and they are going to be planning to diversify the platform in order that viewers can benefit from the performances anytime and wherever.

The musical can be carried out beginning on Could 1 till July 25 on the Kwanglim Arts Heart. Tickets will go on sale beginning March 12.

