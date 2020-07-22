SHINee’s Onew Reveals What Gave Him Strength In The Navy, Members’ Reactions To His Discharge, His MBTI, And More

SHINee’s Onew is again!

On July 21, Onew returned to followers by holding a V Stay broadcast the day after he was formally discharged from the navy. Following COVID-19 precautions, Onew has been on last depart since July eight with out returning to the navy base for his July 20 official discharge.

Onew enlisted in December 2018 and served as an energetic obligation soldier. His fellow SHINee members Minho and Key are at the moment finishing up their service, whereas their youngest member Taemin has not but enlisted.

In the course of the July 21 broadcast, Onew stated, “It’s been a very long time. You’ve been nicely, proper?” He went on to say, “I’ve been doing nicely. Whereas I used to be on depart, I rested at house, learn books, and listened to music.” He talked about that he was feeling awkward to be holding a reside broadcast on his personal and for the primary time in such an extended whereas, however he shared his hopes that it will be a enjoyable time for everybody.

“There’s one thing I actually needed to say,” he stated. “Whereas I used to be within the navy, you despatched me so many letters. It saved me going throughout my navy life. I obtained letters whereas I used to be doing musicals too, and each day was pleasant. I needed to verify to specific my thanks.”

Throughout his time within the navy, Onew carried out in musicals together with “Shinheung Navy Academy” and “Return: The Promise of the Day.”

When a fan requested him to share some tales about working with fellow troopers within the musicals, Onew stated, “We labored arduous at rehearsing, and we performed soccer too. The factor that involves thoughts probably the most is the soccer. Xiumin additionally purchased us uniforms, so I wore that whereas enjoying soccer.”

Onew shared how he spent his free time within the navy. “I obtained numerous books as presents after I enlisted, so I learn quite a bit,” he stated. “Additionally, numerous time would go by whereas I used to be studying every of my letters. They had been piled up like a mountain, and I learn each one. I noticed how tough it’s to handwrite letters. There was a time after I picked up my pen to jot down a letter to my household after which considered it for some time. Typically individuals would say within the letters, ‘I’m undecided what I ought to write,’ and I associated to that.”

When requested about new sides to himself he found within the navy, Onew first replied, “I gained numerous weight.” He went on to say, “I was the kind of one that doesn’t prefer to assume, however you inevitably find yourself considering within the navy as a result of there’s a lot time. I believed that considering and speaking with others could make you and the opposite individual glad and allow you to do away with your worries.”

“These days, I’ve made plans to go on a visit along with my mom,” he continued. “We additionally took household photographs for the primary time in my life. I went to an escape room with my mom. Since I’ve all the time been such a busy son, I’m now making an attempt to spend time with my mother like a buddy.”

On the subject of what gave him power within the navy, Onew stated, “There have been some individuals who despatched me photographs of concert events with an ocean of sunshine sticks, and that was so nice.” He shared that he would usually have a look at them and miss their followers Shawols, and so they gave him numerous power.

When requested to decribe his fellow SHINee members’ reactions to his discharge, Onew stated, “I’ve all the time stated this to Taemin. ‘Should you enlist shortly, you then depart shortly.’ I stated that an hour within the navy is completely different than an hour in society. I feel Taemin is probably the most envious individual now.”

“Minho and Key additionally stated, ‘I ought to have gone whenever you went,’” he shared. “It made me understand that I made the precise choice to go shortly. Earlier than I was discharged it was alright, however after I left, there was a time after I was consuming and it felt like no massive deal, like I used to be simply on depart. However then it got here to me that I don’t have to return anymore, and I’ve been glad since then.”

Onew additionally talked about caring for his voice by receiving vocal classes. “As a result of I didn’t wish to get injured and I had the mindset that I have to maintain singing for longer, I took vocal classes every time I used to be on depart,” he stated. “I’m making an attempt arduous in order that I can maintain singing for you for longer. There’s quite a bit for me to do now that I’ve been discharged. I’ll work arduous as a way to take pleasure in your self.”

In the course of the broadcast, Onew took half in a number of the tendencies he’d missed out on throughout his time within the navy. First off, he shared his MBTI (Myer-Briggs Sort Indicator). “It’s ISFP, a really curious artist,” he stated. “I wasn’t planning to consider it an excessive amount of, but it surely did make me marvel if that is me.” He took on the duty of constructing this 12 months’s fashionable “dalgona” espresso, and he whipped it up in 15 minutes.

Onew additionally made flower containers for followers. “That is arduous to do by myself,” he stated. “I miss the members at the moment as soon as once more.”

Watch Onew in “Descendants of the Solar” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)