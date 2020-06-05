SHINee’s Taemin Confirmed To Make Summer Comeback

SHINee’s Taemin might be making his extremely anticipated return as a solo artist!

On June 5, SPOTV Information reported that Taemin willl be releasing a brand new album in July.

In response to the report, SM Leisure confirmed, “Taemin is getting ready for a July comeback. Starting with the discharge of a brand new tune in July, he’s planning on many solo actions, so please sit up for it rather a lot.”

This might be Taemin’s first comeback in a single yr and 5 months because the launch of his second mini album “WANT” in February 2019. Beforehand, Taemin topped numerous charts by his hit solo songs “Hazard,” “Press Your Quantity,” “Transfer,” and “Need.”

Lately, Taemin has been greeting followers by his vlog “Taem-Log 6v6.”

Supply (1) (2)