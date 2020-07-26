SHINee’s Taemin Drops First Teaser For Solo Comeback

SHINee’s Taemin is lastly gearing up for his solo comeback!

Again in June, SM Leisure confirmed that Taemin was getting ready for a comeback in July. Earlier this month, nevertheless, his comeback was delayed because of an injured wrist.

On July 27 at midnight KST, Taemin revealed the primary teaser for his comeback. The teasers reveal that the comeback is for his third album, titled “By no means Gonna Dance Once more.” The comeback might be in three elements: Prologue, Act 1, and Act 2. His first prologue single is titled “2 Children” and might be launched on August four at 6 p.m. KST.

A day earlier, Taemin had trended on Twitter after teasing his comeback with two youngsters emojis, a reference to his single title “2 Children.”