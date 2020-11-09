SHINee’s Taemin Introduces His Latest Album, Talks About Collaborating With Red Velvet’s Wendy, And More

SHINee’s Taemin has returned with the second half of his third full album!

On November 9, Taemin held a Naver V Reside broadcast titled “Taemin’s Act 2 Lecture: Thought Principle” to talk with followers about his newest album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more : Act 2.” Placing on a pair of glasses and gloves, Taemin reworked right into a “professor” to introduce his album as a murals.

Whereas going by the album, he spoke about his teaser pictures of him rocking a brand new interpretation of the uniforms SHINee wore throughout their promotions with “All people.” Taemin defined, “This actually holds a whole lot of totally different meanings.”

He added, “Contemplating how lengthy I’ve been energetic, I believe I’ve fairly a couple of new followers.” Laughing, he continued, “Perhaps they’re charmed by my honesty? Why do you want me? That’s one thing I wish to ask.”

Taemin started to undergo every music on the album, taking part in snippets and sharing tales. When he acquired to “Be Your Enemy,” which options Red Velvet’s Wendy, Taemin commented, “Earlier than Wendy helped me out, I recorded all of it by myself. Regardless of how a lot I listened to it, I believed that it’d be higher if a man and lady sang it collectively. I requested as a result of I actually like Wendy’s voice and he or she agreed with out hesitation so we have been in a position to full it superbly.”

He expressed his gratitude for followers, explaining, “After I’m having a tough time, what provides me consolation will not be one phrase, however many phrases. Because the letters I obtained from followers stored piling up, I felt comforted. To outline that in a single phrase, it’s your ‘love.’ Because the phrase ‘love’ is so frequent this won’t talk it properly, however I believe it’s essentially the most acceptable phrase.”

Concerning when he thinks of his followers most, Taemin picked proper earlier than mattress. He shared, “Though I consider them typically right here and there, I do take into consideration them rather a lot earlier than sleeping. After I really feel lonely and empty, I believe rather a lot about my followers. It’s unhappy that there are an increasing number of non-contact occasions now, so once I’m alone, I consider them extra and miss them.”

Taemin elaborated, “There are moments once I suppose our bond is stronger than every other crew’s. There are a lot of occasions when our followers would be a lot extra passionate than others. Equivalent to after they promote my albums with stickers on their vehicles. I believe it’s so passionate that they act like this. These are the moments the place I believe, ‘We’re actually particular. I’m so fortunate.”

On the finish of the printed, Taemin talked about these album preparations, sharing, “On one hand, I really feel relieved and am trying ahead to the subsequent one. I wish to change the way in which I’ve been enthusiastic about a whole lot of various things after which stand in entrance of you all. After I develop into new, every little thing modifications once more so I’m pursuing that self-transformation. I’m inquisitive about my future self and it feels bittersweet.”

