SHINee’s Taemin Reacts To The Boyz’s Cover Of “Hazard” On “Highway To Kingdom”

The Boyz impressed SHINee’s Taemin after they coated his track!

On Might 14, Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom” aired performances by the contestants for his or her “Tune of King” mission, the place they coated legendary songs by senior artists. The Boyz took on Taemin’s 2014 solo debut monitor “Hazard.”

Throughout an Instagram stay broadcast that night, Taemin spoke about watching the efficiency.

“A gaggle known as The Boyz coated my track,” he stated. “They have been actually cool. I used to be going ‘Wow!’ whereas I used to be watching it. The track association was nice too and extra so than that, the members of that group are actually all good. I actually was like, ‘They’re so cool’ whereas I used to be watching it.”

Try The Boyz’s cowl beneath!

