SHINee’s Taemin Reveals Stunning 1st Teaser For “By no means Gonna Dance Again : Act 2”

October 27, 2020
SHINee’s Taemin is gearing up for the discharge of the second a part of his third album!

Taemin made a comeback on September 7 with the primary a part of his newest full-length album, titled “By no means Gonna Dance Again : Act 1,” which featured the title observe “Prison.”

As promised, the album’s second half is on the way in which quickly, and a primary teaser picture has been shared! Taemin beforehand described “Act 2” because the “final stage of depth.”

Keep tuned for extra particulars!

