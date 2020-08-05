SHINee’s Taemin Talks About Upcoming Album And New Song “2 KIDS,” Plans For SHINee Comeback, And More

On August 4, SHINee’s Taemin held a V Dwell broadcast earlier than the discharge of his prologue single “2 KIDS.”

Taemin shared with followers that he’s been weight-reduction plan and getting ready to speak lots with followers by way of social media forward of his comeback. On his new single “2 KIDS,” Taemin stated, “My upcoming album [‘Never Gonna Dance Again’] consists of Act 1 and Act 2, and collectively the 2 components inform a narrative. ‘2 KIDS’ is about rising pains and depicts the story previous to the one within the album. You’ll be able to consider it as a teaser earlier than the film known as ‘By no means Gonna Dance Once more.’”

Elaborating additional on the upcoming album, Taemin stated, “Act 1 exhibits a brand new aspect of me. I feel it’ll be one thing you’ve by no means seen in Okay-pop earlier than. And Act 2 is the end-all-be-all. It’s the final word stage of depth.” He continued, “‘By no means Gonna Dance Once more’ was initially the identify of the idea. As a result of it doesn’t make sense for me to cease dancing. However I needed to offer a way of rebel with the irony of the title.”

The prologue single “2 KIDS” is an digital pop observe with a heat guitar sound. Taemin defined that the observe is about recollections and his youthful days when he didn’t know a lot about love. I needed everybody to recall related recollections when listening to the track, so I portrayed the sentimental feelings of the track with detailed vocals.”

“Actually, while you take heed to my songs, there are numerous them which might be extra thrilling or sentimental, however this one is an efficient track to take heed to whereas simply going about your day. It’s a track that can all the time be with you.”

Taemin, who wrote the lyrics for the track, stated, “Each time I’m on a airplane, I get impressed. I wrote lyrics utilizing completely different memos that I had written in my telephone.”

Sharing his ideas on his styling for the track, Taemin stated, “I attempted some faux tattoos and numerous completely different kinds, and I’m curious what you all give it some thought. It’s darker and extra of a foul boy look. It might be type of a spoiler if I begin to clarify, but when I had been to say one thing shortly about it, you’ll be able to consider it as a picture from my internal self.”

Additionally answering questions from followers, Taemin talked about SHINee’s plans. He stated, “I’m not fully certain, however I feel [SHINee could be making a comeback] this 12 months or early subsequent 12 months.” For the discharge of his third album, Taemin stated he can’t give a selected date, however hinted that it might be coming earlier than folks suppose.”

Taemin additionally revealed that he has fully recovered from his wrist harm. “I’m carried out with all rehab for it, so that you don’t have to fret.”

Closing with some love for followers, he stated, “Followers are like my inseparable finest mates. To talk on behalf of SHINee, we find it irresistible a lot while you return to SHINee out of your on a regular basis lives. We predict there are in all probability additionally individuals who have nostalgia about SHINee, pondering, ‘I actually beloved SHINee again within the day.’ You’re every thing to us.”

He added, “We’ve joked earlier than that you just’re not allowed to cheat on us, however we get jealous. So please don’t cheat on us. Let’s smile and be collectively for a very long time. Thanks, and love you all the time.”

Supply (1) (2)