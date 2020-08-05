SHINee’s Taemin Tops iTunes Charts Around The Globe With “2 KIDS”

SHINee’s Taemin is seeing worldwide success with “2 KIDS”!

Launched on August 4, “2 KIDS” is a prologue single for Taemin’s upcoming third solo album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more.””By no means Gonna Dance Once more” will probably be launched in two components, every titled “Act 1” and “Act 2.”

Following its launch, “2 KIDS” has topped the iTunes Prime Songs chart in at the very least 19 international locations together with Colombia, Argentina, Singapore, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Thailand, Oman, India, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Mexico, Slovenia, Chile, Peru, Indonesia, and El Salvador.

Domestically, “2 KIDS” reached No. 1 on music streaming providers Vibe and Genie.

Congratulations to Taemin!

Watch Taemin in “SuperM the Starting” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)